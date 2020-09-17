Left Menu
KVIC extends 1500 employment in 10 Indian cities to celebrate Sewa Diwas

Minister of State for MSME, Shri Pratap Chandra Sarangi inaugurated an SFURTI Cluster of 500 artisans for making hand-knotted carpets in Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh.

Shri Sarangi lauded the initiatives of KVIC for empowering artisans and said this would help realize the dream of resurgent India. He said Khadi is playing a big role in making India “Aatmanirbhar”. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIBShillong)

Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) extended the benefits of various employment generation schemes to nearly 1500 persons in 10 Indian cities to celebrate "Sewa Diwas" on Thursday which marks the birthday of the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. From Arunachal Pradesh on the North Eastern Frontier to Bikaner on the Western Border and from Chandigarh and New Delhi in the North to Madurai and Coimbatore down South, KVIC organized 14 programs to expand the ambit of its welfare projects to create local employment.

Minister of State for MSME, Shri Pratap Chandra Sarangi inaugurated an SFURTI Cluster of 500 artisans for making hand-knotted carpets in Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh. Shri Sarangi lauded the initiatives of KVIC for empowering artisans and said this would help realize the dream of resurgent India. He said Khadi is playing a big role in making India "Aatmanirbhar".

KVIC Chairman Shri Vinai Kumar Saxena launched six different programs in Varanasi, the Parliamentary constituency of the Hon'ble Prime Minister, that include the first Footwear Training cum Production Center in Varanasi for leather artisans (Mochi) in collaboration with Central Footwear Training Institute (CFTI), Agra. He distributed 6 innovative cycle-mounted Tea/Coffee Selling units under Project DigniTEA that will enable tea-sellers to earn a respectable livelihood while selling tea/coffee hygienically.

He distributed electric potter wheels to 300 Kumhar families under Kumhar Sashaktikaran Yojana and 200 bee boxes to 20 farmers families under Honey Mission. The KVIC Chairman also distributed 6 hand-operated Agarbatti making machines at Sewapuri Block in Varanasi under the Khadi Agarbatti Aatmanirbhar Mission while also launching the plantation of 100 saplings of Bambusa Tulda, a bamboo species used for making Agarbatti sticks. This will lead to local availability of raw material for Agarbatti. Notably, Sewapuri has been identified as one of the "Inspirational Districts" by Niti Aayog and several projects have already been launched at Sewpuri to provide employment to migrant workers.

In the scenic village of Chullyu in Arunachal Pradesh, Saxena inaugurated state's first Silk Training cum Production Center that will create local employment to artisans and increase the production of local Silk. KVIC has renovated a dilapidated government school building to develop the Silk Training cum Production Center. Locals said no such job-oriented activity had taken place in Arunachal Pradesh in the last 50 years.

KVIC Chairman said sustainable development though local employment generation has been the key focus of KVIC which is aligned with the Prime Minister's commitment of "Job to Every Hand" (Har Hath Me Kaam). "It is the inspiration and appeal of the Hon'ble Prime Minister that has taken Khadi to a new height. We are hopeful that he will continue to lead Khadi as its biggest brand ambassador," Saxena said.

He also distributed 6 cycle-mounted Tea/Coffee Selling units to local unemployed youths each in New Delhi, Jaipur and Chandigarh.

Seeking to empower local artisans, KVIC Chairman distributed New Model Charkha in Rajasthan's Bikaner district and Kovilpatti in Madurai district in Tamil Nadu. Similarly, to provide Khadi artisans with a better marketing opportunity, KVIC inaugurated two Khadi Sales Outlets in Barkhedi in Bhopal and Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu respectively.

