TVS Motor appoints new distributor in Colombia

As a part of the association, TVS Motor Company will be introducing new segments among two-wheelers ranging from moped, scooters, motorcycles to premium motorcycles along with three-wheelers, it said. It will focus on creating customised as well as a wide portfolio of mobility solutions for the Colombian market, the company added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-09-2020 20:39 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 20:21 IST
TVS Motor logo Image Credit: ANI

TVS Motor Company on Thursday said it has entered into a new distribution partnership in Colombia. The company has tied up with Autotecnica Colombiana SAS (Auteco SAS), a leading motorcycle assembler in Colombia, TVS Motor Company said in a statement.

Autotecnica Colombiana SAS will operate 50 dealerships exclusive for the company and create dedicated space for the brand in over 600 retail outlets, it added. They will also support TVS Motor with dedicated sales, service, spares and customer relationship management (CRM), it added.

The Colombian partner would also provide the Indian brand with an assembly set-up in Cartagena along with a dedicated training centre. "They have a rich experience in the region and share our ethos of customer-focus with attributes such as quality and trust associated with their name. The association is a strategic step towards offering mobility solutions which improve the quality of life for our customers," TVS Motor Company Executive Vice President - International Business R Dilip said.

It also demonstrates the company's commitment to the market and will become a platform to provide products across segments and fulfill the diverse requirements of Colombian customers, he added. As a part of the association, TVS Motor Company will be introducing new segments among two-wheelers ranging from moped, scooters, motorcycles to premium motorcycles along with three-wheelers, it said.

It will focus on creating customised as well as a wide portfolio of mobility solutions for the Colombian market, the company added. "We will represent TVS Motor with great pride to cater to the demand of potential clients," Autotecnica Colombiana SAS President Carlos Duran said.

The technology and quality prowess of TVS combined together with Autotecnica network facility will definitely create an impact in the Colombian market, he added.

