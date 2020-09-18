Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia defies Wall St weakness but economy, election worries cap gains

Oil prices held hefty overnight gains after OPEC flagged a crackdown on member states that did not cut output and the dollar was back to nursing losses after a brief journey higher in the wake of Wednesday's Federal Reserve meeting. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan looked set to end the week 1% ahead following two weeks of tech-led losses.

Reuters | Updated: 18-09-2020 08:24 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 08:24 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia defies Wall St weakness but economy, election worries cap gains

Asian stocks inched up on Friday, despite Wall Street declines, but struggled to make deeper gains as worries about a faltering economic recovery kept investors to the sidelines or seeking safer harbour in assets such as the Japanese yen. Oil prices held hefty overnight gains after OPEC flagged a crackdown on member states that did not cut output and the dollar was back to nursing losses after a brief journey higher in the wake of Wednesday's Federal Reserve meeting.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan looked set to end the week 1% ahead following two weeks of tech-led losses. It rose 0.2% on the day while market moves around the region were small. Japan's Nikkei edged 0.1% higher. The ASX 200 was flat, while stocks in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul rose between 0.2% and 0.4%.

U.S. stock futures were soft, with S&P 500 futures down 0.2%, though Nasdaq 100 futures turned positive by the middle of the Asia session to trade 0.07% higher. "The bigger picture issue is that markets, particularly growth and tech stocks, have run very hard into the end of August, which has left them somewhat vulnerable," said AMP Capital chief economist Shane Oliver.

"There's uncertainty ahead of the U.S. elections...China-U.S. tensions keep creeping in and on top of that there's now uncertainty about how the recovery will proceed from here in the absence of more stimulus in the U.S." Overnight data showed recovery in the U.S. labour market stalling and Wall Street indexes fell for a second straight session amid disappointment that the Fed made no new monetary easing commitments at its meeting this week.

The S&P 500 ended down 0.84%, and the Nasdaq dropped 1.27%. The Nasdaq's losses put the index down roughly 10% from a record high hit early in September and have it tracking for its worst month since March. "Unlike June, there is more fear of a deeper correction," analysts at Singapore's DBS Bank said in a note - since the Nasdaq is below its 50-day moving average, a key technical support level, and the U.S. election is fast approaching.

"The landscape is more challenging compared to three months ago." YEN RALLIES

In contrast to the Fed, the Bank of England made clear overnight that it is open to further aggressive easing and is looking closely at taking interest rates negative. That dovish tone sent the pound sharply lower before it recovered as the dollar weakened in the New York session.

The Japanese yen also rose overnight, shrugging off a dovish-sounding Bank of Japan to ride a softer greenback and a safety bid to a seven-week peak of 104.52 per dollar. It held there on Friday, though some traders think it can rise further. "The relative balance sheet trend between the Bank of Japan and Fed can contribute to downside pressure on dollar/yen," said Commonwealth Bank of Australia currency analyst Joe Capurso.

In commodity markets, oil held sharp gains after OPEC and its allies said the group will take action on members that are not complying with deep output cuts. Brent crude futures were last 0.2% firmer at $43.39 a barrel and U.S. crude futures rose by the same margin to $41.04 a barrel.

U.S. Treasuries picked up where they left off, with yields on 10-year U.S. government debt at 0.6838% after concerns about possible inflation rises in the future helped reverse a bond rally in overnight trade. Later on Wednesday, U.S. consumer confidence data is due and Fed board member James Bullard is to make a speech on the challenges of the COVID-19 recovery, both at 1400 GMT.

TRENDING

Violet Evergarden: The Movie premieres on Sept 18, Season 2’s renewal to take more time

Kenya: Education CS Magoha releases new health protocols for reopening of schools

Science News Roundup: European space agency signs deal for asteroid defence mission; Hyundai Samho delivers world's first LNG-powered very large container ship and more

Science News Roundup: China sends satellites into space in the first sea-based commercial launch; World's largest fish are female and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Walsh's run continues as Angels defeat D-backs

Jared Walsh scored and drove in a run a franchise-record ninth consecutive game Thursday to help the Los Angeles Angels to a 7-3 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks in Anaheim, Calif. David Fletcher and Taylor Ward each had three hits, An...

Mets pound Phillies' bullpen in 10-6 win

Brandon Nimmo homered to lead off the ninth inning and spark a four-run rally to lift the visiting New York Mets past the Philadelphia Phillies 10-6 on Thursday night. Nimmo finished with three hits and three RBIs, Pete Alonso homered and D...

Mayfield, Browns hold off Bengals

Baker Mayfield passed for two touchdowns and Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt each accumulated two scores as the host Cleveland Browns recorded a 35-30 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night. Mayfield completed 16 of 23 passes for ...

With spike of 96,424 cases, India's COVID-19 tally crosses 52-lakh mark

Indias COVID-19 case tally crossed 52-lakh mark with a spike of 96,424 new cases and 1,174 deaths in the last 24 hours, said Union Ministry of Health Family Welfare on Friday. The total case tally in the country stands at 52,14,678 includi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020