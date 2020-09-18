Left Menu
Kellton Tech Selected by Riyada Digital to Drive Transformation in Digital E-Commerce Payments

18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kellton Tech (BSE: KELLTONTEC) (NSE: KELLTONTEC), a global leader in digital transformation, announced that it is helping Riyada Digital, an emerging company in Saudi Arabia, build a customer-facingdigital e-commerce platform.

HYDERABAD and GURUGRAM, India, Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kellton Tech (BSE: KELLTONTEC) (NSE: KELLTONTEC), a global leader in digital transformation, announced that it is helping Riyada Digital, an emerging company in Saudi Arabia, build a customer-facingdigital e-commerce platform. This platform will unveil its proprietary currency that will be instrumental in driving cashless adoption. As a strategic digital partner, Kellton Tech will bring demonstrated skills and leading technical capabilities to design, develop, and deploy a futuristic platform that allows faster, zero-fuss payments via a proprietary digital wallet holding QP points. Further, it will empower physical stores with new levels of service and technology expertise to eliminate dependence on cash and go cashless, there by facilitating improved customer experiences, enhancing sales, and effectively countering the competition posed by online giants.

Malek A. Al Qurashi, Chairman-Riyada Digital, is the mind behind this disruptive e-commerce platform and a digital visionary in his own right. By leveraging his unique, pragmatic, and innovative entrepreneurship skills, he aims to redefine the e-commerce and cashless payments industry and create personalized retail experiences using data. Karanjit Singh, CEO, India, said: "We are pleased to be selected as a long-term digital transformation partner by Riyada Digital. Through our deep knowledge and domain expertise, we will facilitate our client's objective in revolutionizing the retail and e-commerce landscape in Saudi Arabia and keep them poised to deliver a competitive advantage. Our expertise in delivering value to our clients will help them meet strategic goals and emerge as more agile, productive, and innovation-driven." Mohammed Moizuddin, CEO - Riyada Digital, said: "As a leading industrial e-commerce company, our ongoing commitment to innovation is essential to ensure customer satisfaction. Our association with Kellton Tech is a step in this direction. This partnership will help us increase our technical differentiation in new-age technologies while accelerating cost optimization and competitiveness. Given the successful track record of Kellton Tech in digital transformation services, they are the right partner to support our goals set out in the coming years." About Kellton Tech Solutions Kellton Tech is a 'Born Digital' technology consulting and services company founded on the belief of 'Infinite Possibilities with Technology'. The company has helped startups to Fortune 500 clients build disruptive Digital Transformation solutions and leverage technology as a competitive differentiator for their businesses. Driven by deep domain knowledge and technology expertise, Kellton Tech adds value to client relationships by being a Trusted Partner. A rapidly growing company, Kellton Tech has been placed four times on the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India list and has been recognized by Forbes Asia as one among the Top 200 companies in 'Best under a Billion' 2017 List. With operations across the US, Europe, India, and Asia-Pacific, the team of 1500 dedicated Kelltonites is consistently on the lookout for the next competitive advantage. Please visit our website www.kelltontech.com.

About Riyada Digital Riyada Digital is a fast-emerging digital services company based in Riyadh and Jeddah. The company's portfolio comprises a broad range of technical solutions that help enterprises reimagine e-commerce and retail experiences and adapt to future-ready operations for continued growth. Note : Except for the historical information and discussion contained herein, statements included in this release may constitute forward-looking statements. These statements involve several risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those that be projected by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to such factors as competition, growth, pricing environment, recruitment and retention, technology, wage inflation, law, and regulatory policies, etc. Such risks and uncertainties are detailed in the Annual Report of the company, which is available on the website www.kelltontech.com . Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd. undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date thereof.

