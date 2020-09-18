Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hungary to decide Saturday whether to extend loan moratorium -PM Orban

Hungary's government will decide on Saturday whether to extend a moratorium on loan repayments for companies and households that is due to expire at the end of this year, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told state radio on Friday.

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 18-09-2020 12:11 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 12:11 IST
Hungary to decide Saturday whether to extend loan moratorium -PM Orban

Hungary's government will decide on Saturday whether to extend a moratorium on loan repayments for companies and households that is due to expire at the end of this year, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told state radio on Friday. Orban said the government "will decide on whether the moratorium should be extended, and which parts of it". He said there were several options.

The moratorium on loan repayments for all companies and private borrowers, imposed in March, was one of the key government measures to help reduce the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic. Hungary's central bank called on Tuesday for a targeted extension of the moratorium. It said about a third of the 60,000 Hungarian companies who had taken up the moratorium could face problems if it is lifted, while 10% of retail borrowers, or about 160,000 people, could face payment difficulties from next January without more help.

The government has been in talks with local banks on a possible extension of the measure after second-quarter data showed Hungary's economy contracted by an annual 13.6%, worse than expected and the deepest downturn in Central Europe. After a spike in new cases in recent weeks, Hungary reported 710 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, bringing the total number of infections to 15,170, with 663 deaths.

Orban said on Friday that the daily tally of new infections was likely to jump above 1,000.

TRENDING

Violet Evergarden: The Movie premieres on Sept 18, Season 2’s renewal to take more time

Science News Roundup: European space agency signs deal for asteroid defence mission; Hyundai Samho delivers world's first LNG-powered very large container ship and more

Kenya: Education CS Magoha releases new health protocols for reopening of schools

Science News Roundup: China sends satellites into space in the first sea-based commercial launch; World's largest fish are female and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Provide gadgets, internet pack to poor students for online classes: HC to schools

The Delhi High Court Friday directed private as well as government schools to provide gadgets and an internet package to poor students for online classes, saying the absence of such facilities prevent children from pursuing elementary educa...

Monsoon session: Mandatory daily antigen test for reporters, Parliament staff

Amid fresh cases of coronavirus among MPs, reporters and parliamentary staff entering the Parliament complex will have to undergo mandatory antigen test on a daily basis, according to a new protocol put in place. Members of both Houses are ...

Storm Noul makes landfall in Vietnam, kills at least one person

Tropical storm Noul made landfall in Vietnam on Friday, killing at least one person and triggering heavy rain in the central parts of the country, though authorities later downgraded the weather system. The storm hit the tourist city of Dan...

KT Jaleel accepted Quran copy imported by UAE Consulate, violated norms: Customs

Kerala Higher Education Minister KT Jaleel, who was recently questioned in the high profile gold smuggling case, accepted copies of Quran imported by the UAE Consulate in violation of the Customs norms, the Customs department said on Friday...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020