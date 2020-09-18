Left Menu
Atrimed Biotechnology launch 'Dr Tapaman' a non-contact temperature measure device for COVID-19

Atrimed Biotech an LLP, incubated at the Bangalore Bioinnovation Centre (BBC), Helix Biotech Park, and Institute for Bioinformatics & Applied Biotechnology (IBAB), has announced the launch of its certified infrared thermometer "Dr Tapaman" developed by Innovator start-up Atrimed Biotech under the aegis of Bangalore Bioinnovation Centre (BBC) and Karnataka Innovation and Technology Society (KITS), Department of Electronics, IT, BT and S&T, Government of Karnataka to fight COVID-19 pandemic.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 18-09-2020 14:25 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 13:50 IST
Dr Latha Damle, Director. Image Credit: ANI

Atrimed Biotech an LLP, incubated at the Bangalore Bioinnovation Centre (BBC), Helix Biotech Park, and Institute for Bioinformatics & Applied Biotechnology (IBAB), has announced the launch of its certified infrared thermometer "Dr. Tapaman" developed by Innovator start-up Atrimed Biotech under the aegis of Bangalore Bioinnovation Centre (BBC) and Karnataka Innovation and Technology Society (KITS), Department of Electronics, IT, BT and S&T, Government of Karnataka to fight COVID-19 pandemic. "We have launched Dr. Tapaman - a device which measures body temperature as a symptom for COVID-19, and unlike similar devices available in the market, it doesn't have a trigger but a switch, lighter in weight. So it is user friendly. It does not emit any radiation. So it is safe for frequent usage on any surface of the body. It is developed entirely indigenously. During these difficult times of COVID-19, not just hospitals but businesses, organizations, and individuals at large need to keep a routine check of temperatures as a precautionary measure to help avoid the spread of the coronavirus," said Dr. Latha Damle, Director on the launch.

"Dr. Tapaman" comes with immediate and precise recording through an infrared sensor with a high accuracy rate due to its good D:S ratio. The margin of error is less than 0.2 degrees Celsius. The device works with no-touch sensors which help in recording the temperature from a distance of 3-5 cm to avoid contact and to reduce the risk of cross-infection. The thermometer comes with an LCD that helps in using the thermometer in a dark environment. It also has an automatic power-off function. The company is also working with various channel partners to make the products available in the nook and the corner of the country.

Officially launched by Ashwath Narayana, Deputy Chief Minister, IT, BT, and S&T on September 9th through an online platform. The Minister also has launched sixteen products developed by innovators who participated in the COVID-19 Innovation challenge organized by Karnataka Innovation and Technology Society (KITS), a nodal center for implementing the policies of the Department and quoted Deputy Chief Minister congratulated the Start-ups who developed the products and said: "The products launched today again has exhibited the Innovation potential of Bangalore and Karnataka; I congratulate them and wish them all the best." Atrimed Biotech LLP is a start-up and winner at ELEVATE 100, is aimed at carrying out high-quality research and developmental activities that are reinforced by driven and qualified professional staff from diverse fields of science.

It is fostered by a group of healthcare and research professionals, who have extensive experience in the field of phytochemistry and biotechnology. The company has been selected as one of the top 100 technology-based start-ups. ELEVATE 100 is the biggest Startup Ecosystem initiative of the Department of Information Technology & Biotechnology, Govt of Karnataka. The founders are individuals who are actively involved in human healthcare and research and developmental activities.

For more information, please visit www.atrimedbiotech.com. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

