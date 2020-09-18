Left Menu
Development News Edition

LSE engages Euronext in exclusive Borsa Italiana talks

London Stock Exchange entered exclusive talks on Friday to sell Borsa Italiana to Euronext, with the French operator seeing off bids by Deutsche Boerse and Switzerland's Six as it looks to add another bourse to its European network.

Reuters | London | Updated: 18-09-2020 14:27 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 14:00 IST
LSE engages Euronext in exclusive Borsa Italiana talks
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

London Stock Exchange entered exclusive talks on Friday to sell Borsa Italiana to Euronext, with the French operator seeing off bids by Deutsche Boerse and Switzerland's Six as it looks to add another bourse to its European network. Dubbed "Project Botticelli", the LSE's sale of the Milan stock exchange is politically sensitive in Rome because of concerns about who could take control of Borsa's bond platform, which handles trading of Italy's government debt.

The LSE is selling Borsa as part of regulatory remedies to see through its $27 billion purchase of data provider Refinitiv, which is 45% owned by Thomson Reuters , parent company of Reuters News. Offers for Borsa valued the Italian exchange up to 4 billion euros ($4.74 billion), sources had said before the LSE board met on Thursday to review the bids on the table.

It was not immediately clear what price Euronext had offered to gain exclusivity for its bid negotiations, but investors welcomed the move and its shares were up 4% at 0800 GMT. LSE stock was up 0.5%. Euronext was able to win round both the LSE and Rome by teaming up with Italy's Cassa Depositi e Prestiti and Intesa Sanpaolo in order to gain Italy's buy-in.

Both CDP and Intesa will become shareholders in the French exchange operator, if the bid for Borsa succeeds, by subscribing to a proposed capital increase. "The proposed combination of Borsa Italiana and Euronext would create a leading player in continental European capital markets," Euronext said in a statement.

'ITALIAN ECOSYSTEM' Under the proposed deal, CDP would have a seat on Euronext's supervisory board, with a second Italian candidate proposed as an independent board member who would become chairman of the combined group.

"Borsa Italiana would maintain its current functions, structure and relationships within the Italian ecosystem and preserve its Italian identity and strengths," Euronext said. Borsa Italiana would join a stable of stock exchanges under the Euronext banner that span Dublin and Oslo to Brussels, Amsterdam and Paris, and add significant bond trading, clearing and settlement capacity.

"Key businesses and central functions of the new group would be based in Milan and Rome," Euronext said. It would also bring Milan under euro zone ownership after Britain left the European Union in a move that would likely please policymakers in Brussels who want to buttress the bloc's capital market.

Switzerland's Six had no comment, while Deutsche Boerse did not immediately respond to requests for comment. LSE Chief Executive David Schwimmer, a former Goldman Sachs banker, appears keen to have a deal fleshed out before Dec. 16, when EU competition officials decide whether to approve the London exchange's takeover of Refinitiv. ($1 = 0.8444 euros)

TRENDING

Violet Evergarden: The Movie premieres on Sept 18, Season 2’s renewal to take more time

Science News Roundup: European space agency signs deal for asteroid defence mission; Hyundai Samho delivers world's first LNG-powered very large container ship and more

Kenya: Education CS Magoha releases new health protocols for reopening of schools

Science News Roundup: China sends satellites into space in the first sea-based commercial launch; World's largest fish are female and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Punjab CM should clear position on agriculture-related Bills: SAD

Shiromani Akali Dal SAD Spokesman and Former Education Minister Dr Daljit Singh Cheema on Friday said that by resigning from the Union Cabinet, Harsimrat Kaur Badal has played her role and it is time for Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarin...

Google says will remove apps that facilitate sports betting from Play Store

Google on Friday said it does not allow apps facilitating sports betting and will remove such apps from the Google Play Store. There is often a surge in launch of such apps before major sporting tournaments like the IPL. The latest season o...

Pak violates ceasefire along LoC in Gurez sector

Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control LoC in Gurez sector of Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, a defence spokesman said here. The Indian Army effectively retaliatedPakistan initiated an unprovo...

ANALYSIS-Tech savvy, flexible workers boost COVID-hit Nordic economies

Helen Balfors, a project leader at Norwegian conglomerate Orkla, has been working from home for longer than most of her colleagues after returning from a skiing trip to Italy in February as the new coronavirus took hold in Europe.The mother...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020