Left Menu
Development News Edition

NBFC delinquencies may rise up to 250 bps in FY21: Crisil

On the other hand, the salaried borrower segment will be more resilient despite pay cuts and job losses, he added The agency said assets under management (AUM) of NBFCs are also expected to de-grow this fiscal, and managing collections, after the end of moratorium, is crucial. It further said the restructuring scheme for MSME borrowers and personal loans announced by the RBI may now limit the rise in NPAs in these segments.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-09-2020 17:11 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 17:11 IST
NBFC delinquencies may rise up to 250 bps in FY21: Crisil

Non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) are likely to see up to 250 basis points (bps) increase in their delinquencies in the current fiscal, says a report. The rapid increase in COVID-19 afflictions and intermittent lockdowns will increase asset quality challenges of NBFCs, already grappling with the economic slowdown since last fiscal, rating agency Crisil Ratings said in a report.

"Loan delinquencies of NBFCs could dart up 50-250 (bps) this fiscal, depending on the segment of operation, because of vulnerability in borrower cash flows," the report said. This is a base-case estimate without factoring in loan restructuring and the COVID-19 affliction curve, it said.

The report stated that, in home loans, the largest NBFC segment, asset quality is expected to be relatively better than in the other segments. Salaried customers make up over two-thirds of the home loans portfolio, and self-employed the balance. "We expect delinquencies in home loans to rise 30-50 bps for salaried professionals and nearly 150 bps for self-employed/ affordable housing segments this fiscal," it said.

In vehicle finance, the second largest NBFC segment, asset quality will depend on improvement in macroeconomic environment as commercial vehicles constitute bulk of the portfolio, the report said. As per the report, the MSME and unsecured segments are likely to see the cascading impact of lockdown on the operations of borrowers and lenders, with heightened risks of salary cuts and job losses, and weak economic activity.

However, with entities typically adopting aggressive write-off policies, the reported NPAs for unsecured loans may not reflect the true stress in the segment, the agency said. It said the wholesale segment, as in the past year, will be in a cleft stick because of the impact on cash flows of borrowers and slowdown in real estate sales.

From a recovery perspective, a lot will depend on the timelines and modalities of lifting of lockdowns and return to normalcy in operations of NBFCs. The rating agency's senior director Krishnan Sitaraman said while there has been an improvement across segments over the past four months, collections in the wholesale, MSME and unsecured segments are still much lower than before the pandemic.

"Now that the moratorium has ended, self-employed borrowers are likely to be impacted more because of slow resumption of economic activity and continued local restrictions," he said. On the other hand, the salaried borrower segment will be more resilient despite pay cuts and job losses, he added The agency said assets under management (AUM) of NBFCs are also expected to de-grow this fiscal, and managing collections, after the end of moratorium, is crucial.

It further said the restructuring scheme for MSME borrowers and personal loans announced by the RBI may now limit the rise in NPAs in these segments. Nevertheless, NBFCs are expected to be prudent in offering restructuring selectively to deserving accounts and not in a blanket manner, it added.  PTI HV MKJ

TRENDING

Violet Evergarden: The Movie premieres on Sept 18, Season 2’s renewal to take more time

Science News Roundup: European space agency signs deal for asteroid defence mission; Hyundai Samho delivers world's first LNG-powered very large container ship and more

Kenya: Education CS Magoha releases new health protocols for reopening of schools

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Trump offered to pardon Assange if he provided source Democrat emails link - lawyer

U.S. President Donald Trump offered to pardon Julian Assange if the WikiLeaks founder provided the source for the hacking of Democratic National Committee emails before the 2016 U.S. presidential election, a London court was told on Friday....

Int'l tribunal stays $5.8B fine on Pakistan in mining case

An international tribunal granted a stay pending a final decision on a 5.8 billion penalty imposed on Pakistan for denying a mining lease to an Australian company, an adviser to Pakistans prime minister said Friday. Pakistan had appealed th...

Rihanna’s 'Savage X Fenty Show' to debut on Amazon on Oct 2

Pop star Rihannas virtual fashion show Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on October 2. The extraordinary fashion event, which was launched in 2019, features a combination of models, actors and dancers wearing th...

Landmark agri reform bills to free farmers from clutches of middlemen: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday for the passage of two crucial bills on agricultural reforms in the Lok Sabha and said the proposed legislations will free farmers from the clutches...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020