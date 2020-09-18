Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK stocks end week largely unchanged on Brexit, coronavirus headwinds

"There is a glass half-empty, half-full situation right now," said Roland Kaloyan, strategist at SocGen. "On one end, we are seeing headline numbers like retail sales improve, while on the other end the rise in coronavirus cases and the uncertainty around Brexit are acting as an overhang, leading to some risk aversion in markets." Data on Friday showed British shoppers continued to increase spending last month, particularly online. But with new curbs on social activity, most other consumer sectors, especially the restaurant business, are expected to remain under pressure as infections spread.

Reuters | Updated: 18-09-2020 21:42 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 21:42 IST
UK stocks end week largely unchanged on Brexit, coronavirus headwinds

Consumer stocks weighed down London's mid-cap index on Friday after a rise in new coronavirus cases stoked fears of new lockdown measures, and the blue-chip index was bogged down by major energy stocks.

The FTSE 250 index shed 1% as the spectre of a no-deal Brexit also loomed over markets, and the FTSE 100 fell 0.7%. Both indexes marked lacklustre moves for the week. Online supermarket Ocado Group was the best weekly performing bluechip stock. Security firm G4S Plc was the best performing mid-cap.

Britain's health minister said the novel coronavirus was accelerating, with hospital admissions doubling every eight days, but declined to say whether another national lockdown would be imposed next month. "There is a glass half-empty, half-full situation right now," said Roland Kaloyan, strategist at SocGen.

"On one end, we are seeing headline numbers like retail sales improve, while on the other end the rise in coronavirus cases and the uncertainty around Brexit are acting as an overhang, leading to some risk aversion in markets." Data on Friday showed British shoppers continued to increase spending last month, particularly online.

But with new curbs on social activity, most other consumer sectors, especially the restaurant business, are expected to remain under pressure as infections spread. A raft of stimulus and optimism around a post-pandemic recovery have helped the FTSE 100 bounce back from a coronavirus-induced slump in March, but the index has lagged its U.S. and European peers, with the domestic economy heading towards its worst recession in 300 years.

Banks were among the worst performing FTSE sector this week after the Bank of England flagged a possible shift to negative rates. In company news, British hedge fund manager Man Group rose 4.1% after it said it would start a share buyback programme of up to $100 million, with around 66 million shares to be acquired.

TRENDING

Violet Evergarden: The Movie premieres on Sept 18, Season 2’s renewal to take more time

Science News Roundup: deal by European space agency for asteroid defence mission and more

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

Kenya: Education CS Magoha releases new health protocols for reopening of schools

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Current phase of COVID-19 pandemic on multiple trajectories in urban, semi-urban areas: Govt

The current phase of the COVID-19 pandemic in India is on multiple trajectories across urban and semi-urban areas with Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Delhi being the most affected, the Lok...

Soccer-FIFA boss Infantino concerned at delays to World Cup qualifiers

The successive postponements to 2022 World Cup qualifiers caused by the COVID-19 pandemic are becoming a real problem and a shortening of the format could be a possibility in some cases, FIFA president Gianni Infantino said on Friday.The So...

Buccaneers WR Godwin returns to practice field

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin returned to the practice field on Friday after successfully going through the leagues concussion protocol, multiple media outlets reported. Godwin was spotted catching passes on the sideline a...

One year since she was rescued, Delhi's last elephant Lakshmi celebrates freedom

Delhis last elephant, Lakshmi, who hogged the headlines when she went missing last year, completed a year in her new home -- the Ban Santour Elephant Rehabilitation Centre in Haryana -- on Friday, a wildlife NGO said. Lakshmis owner had ru...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020