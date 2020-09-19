Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hungary's 2021 economic rebound hinges on COVID vaccine - finance minister

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 19-09-2020 14:10 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 14:04 IST
Hungary's 2021 economic rebound hinges on COVID vaccine - finance minister
Representative image

Hungary's economy will struggle to grow next year if a coronavirus vaccine is not found, finance minister Mihaly Varga said in an interview published Saturday, as the government prepares to announce more steps to try to revive growth.

Varga told newspaper Magyar Nemzet that if a vaccine is not available by around the middle of next year "then according to our pessimistic calculations it could happen that we will see economic growth hardly exceeding zero." Under an optimistic scenario, the economy could grow by 4% to 5% next year if a vaccine is available in the second quarter, he said.

A third scenario is a protracted recovery with 3%-4% growth, but that is also conditional on a vaccine being available, he added. Hungary's economy is expected to shrink by 5%-6% this year.

The country's weakened economic prospects could represent the biggest threat to nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban's decade-long rule as he prepares to face parliamentary elections in the first half of 2022. Varga said the government was working on new stimulus measures that could include targeted tax cuts for crisis-hit sectors and an extension of a moratorium on loan repayments into next year.

Orban said on Friday a decision on extending the moratorium would be made on Saturday. The moratorium for all companies and private borrowers, introduced in March, was one of the key government measures to help reduce the economic fallout of the pandemic.

The government has been in talks with local banks on a possible extension of the measure since second-quarter data showed Hungary's economy contracted by an annual 13.6%, worse than expected and the deepest downturn in central Europe. After a spike in new cases in recent weeks, Hungary reported 809 new coronavirus infections on Saturday, bringing the total to 16,920, with 675 deaths.

TRENDING

UP CM announces to set up country's 'biggest' film city in Noida

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

Realme Narzo 20 Pro price accidentally leaked by Flipkart

Senegal can detect residues in food products through nuclear techniques

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Expertise of WHO chief scientist to be sought: Puducherry CM

Jolted by the two percent COVID-19 fatality rate here, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Saturday said the territorial government would consult the World Health Organisation WHO for steps to reduce the rate. Addressing reporters here, the Ch...

Body of soldier with bullet injury found in camp, suicide suspected

The body of an Army personnel with a bullet injury on the head was found in a camp on the outskirts of Jammu with police suspecting that he ended his own life with his service rifle. Havaldar Harvinder Singh 36, a resident of Punjab, was f...

Ministers, MPs getting tested for COVID on regular basis after two MPs attending parliament tested positive; BJP's not to have parliamentary party meet either

By Pragya Kaushika Every time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Bharatiya Janata Party parliamentary board, headlines are made. Be it the Prime Ministers disappointment with the MPs or his emotional appeals to take central governm...

Post office robbed in Rajasthan's Bikaner

Two unidentified suspects fired shots inside a post office here before escaping with Rs 3.54 lakh cash on Saturday, police said. The incident took place in Naya Shahar police station area, they said.The two accused entered the post office a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020