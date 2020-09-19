Left Menu
Development News Edition

No decision to discontinue printing of Rs 2000 note: FinMin

However, the note printing presses resumed production in a phased manner, as per the guidelines issued by Central/State Government, he added. The production activities at Bhartiya Reserve Bank Note Mudran Private Limited (BRBNMPL) presses were suspended from March 23, 2020, to May 3, 2020.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2020 17:52 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 17:44 IST
No decision to discontinue printing of Rs 2000 note: FinMin
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Finance Ministry on Saturday informed the Lok Sabha that no decision has been taken to discontinue the printing of Rs 2,000 denomination currency notes. In a written reply, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur said printing of banknotes of a particular denomination is decided by the government in consultation with the RBI to maintain the desired denomination mix for facilitating transactional demand of the public. During the year 2019-20 and 2020-21, no indent was placed with the presses for printing of Rs 2,000 denomination notes. "However, there is no decision to discontinue the printing of Rs 2,000 denomination banknotes by the government," the minister said.

Thakur also informed that as on March 31, 2020, there were 27,398 lakh pieces of Rs 2,000 notes in circulation compared to 32,910 lakh pieces on March 31, 2019. He further said the RBI has informed that given nation-wide lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the printing of notes stopped temporarily. However, the note printing presses resumed production in a phased manner, as per the guidelines issued by Central/State Government, he added.

The production activities at Bhartiya Reserve Bank Note Mudran Private Limited (BRBNMPL) presses were suspended from March 23, 2020, to May 3, 2020. Printing of banknotes at BRBNMPL presses resumed with effect May 4, 2020. Thakur further said Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India Limited (SPMCIL) has informed that the printing of banknotes at their presses was also affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Both, Bank Note Presses of SPMCIL -- Currency Note Press, Nashik and Bank Note Press, Dewas were closed down from March 23, 2020, due to lockdown. Currency Note Press, Nashik, and Bank Note Press, Dewas resumed full-fledged production activities from June 8, 2020, and June 1, 2020, respectively. During the period of lockdown, note printing presses have uninterruptedly supplied notes to RBI offices/currency chests from the stock of notes available with them through Indian Railway Treasury Wagons, Thakur added. To another question, the minister said the revision of family pension is one of the demands made by bank employee unions/associations during the course of their discussions with the Indian Banks Association (IBA), negotiating on behalf of its participating member banks, for the 11th bipartite wage settlement. "IBA has informed that during the discussions with representative employee unions/associations consensus was arrived at on recommending revision of family pension," Singh said.

To a question, he said strengthening of monitoring of the banking mechanism is reflected in a steep reduction in the occurrence of frauds in public sector banks, with the amount involved in frauds declining from the peak of 0.96 percent of bank loans in fiscal 2013-14 to 0.15 percent in 2019-20.

TRENDING

UP CM announces to set up country's 'biggest' film city in Noida

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

Son Ye-jin's latest project reflects on habits developed during pandemic

Realme Narzo 20 Pro price accidentally leaked by Flipkart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

42 MoUs inked during lockdown; 3 new policies unveiled: TN CM

Chennai, Sep 19 PTI Tamil Nadu has signed 42 memoranda of understanding MOUs during the COVID-19 enforced lockdown while three policies in the information technology sector were launched on Saturday. The policies are on cyber security, bloc...

Red alert in Kannur district as heavy rain lashes parts of Kerala

A two-day red alert was issued for Kannur district as heavy rains affected several parts of Kerala. Kannur District Collector on Saturday said, A red alert has been declared in Kannur for today and tomorrow. Traffic movement to hilly areas ...

Govt focussing on lowering road transport costs: V K Singh

The government is taking various steps to reduce road transport costs which in turn will make goods and services cheaper for common man, Union minister V K Singh said on Saturday. Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways Singh was ...

Lee Min Ho achieves another feat thanks to his massive fan base

Actor Lee Min Ho has achieved another feat as he surpassed 19.5 million followers on the social media platform Instagram becoming the first Korean celebrity to amass that much followers.His fanbase has surged massively over the past few mon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020