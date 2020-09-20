Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hyundai expects sales to remain robust with Creta, Venue leading charge

Hyundai Motor India expects its sales to further pick up in the next few months with few of its models continuing to lead in various segments during April-August period of the current fiscal year, a senior company official said. HMIL's Verna also led the mid sized sedan segment in April-August period with sale of 5,321 units.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2020 10:31 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 10:31 IST
Hyundai expects sales to remain robust with Creta, Venue leading charge

Hyundai Motor India expects its sales to further pick up in the next few months with few of its models continuing to lead in various segments during April-August period of the current fiscal year, a senior company official said. During the five-month period, the South Korean automaker continued to lead the utility vehicle (UV) space in India with Creta and Venue topping their respective segments while Verna emerging as a leader in the mid sized sedan segment.

During the period, Creta (SUV low segment) sold 33,726 units while rival Kia Seltos managed 27,650 units followed by Mahindra Scorpio (9,749), MG Hector (7,294) and Tata Harrier (3,493). Similarly, Venue led the sub four compact SUV segment with sale of 20,372 units in the period under review.  It was followed by Maruti Vitara Brezza (19,824) and Tata Nexon (13,169).

"All new Creta and Venue have received an overwhelming response from customers owing to their feature rich package and value for money proposition, backed by a robust after sales network," Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) Director (Sales and Marketing) Tarun Garg told PTI. The company's endeavour is to continue introducing high quality products that drive customer delight and create new benchmark in segments, he added.

Garg said the company anticipates a continued strong performance from these two models in the times to come. HMIL's Verna also led the mid sized sedan segment in April-August period with sale of 5,321 units. It was followed by Honda City (4,977) and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz (3,271).

From nil in April to 6,883 units in May to 21,320 in June to 38,200 in July and 45,809 units in August, the company has witnessed a steady revival in business momentum with unlock process. The automaker now anticipates the festive season to further usher in positivity in the domestic automobile market which has been hit hard by the pandemic this year, Garg said.

"The company anticipates a positive outlook for the upcoming festive season that will showcase the bright side of unlock times and dilute elements of uncertainty," he added. Increased demand for personal mobility amid the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to further enhance sale prospects for passenger vehicle industry, Garg said. Elaborating on demand scenario, he added that the company is witnessing noticeable shift in customer preference with online enquiries gaining momentum across metro cities and footfall increasing rapidly in tier 2 and tier 3 cities due to less impact of the pandemic in such areas.

In order to cater to the expected increase in demand, the automaker is ramping up production and already its Irungattukottai facility (near Chennai) is operating at 99.9 per cent capacity, Garg said. HMIL has an installed capacity at its Chennai facilities to roll out 7.5 lakh units per annum.

TRENDING

Son Ye-jin's latest project reflects on habits developed during pandemic

World News Roundup: Taiwan scrambles fighters as Chinese jets again fly near island; Belarus warns EU against inviting Lukashenko's rival to meeting and more

Science News Roundup: NASA mulls possible mission to Venus after recent discovery of possible life; China aims to operate regular space flights by 2045 and more

Lee Min Ho achieves another feat thanks to his massive fan base

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Opposition moves amendment to send two agricultural sector reform Bills to Select Committee of RS

Three Opposition leaders--CPIMs KK Ragesh, TMCs Derek OBrien and DMKs T Siva-- moved an amendment to send the two agricultural Bills to the Select Committee of the Rajya Sabha on Sunday. This came after Union Minister of Agriculture and Far...

Agri bills introduced in Rajya Sabha; Tomar said MSP will continue

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Sunday said minimum price or MSP based procurement of agriculture crops from farmers will continue and is not related to the farm bills that seek to give cultivators freedom to market their produ...

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Ig Nobel science award An alligator on helium sounds like ...If humans sound like Minnie Mouse after inhaling helium, would an alligator squeak on the gas used to float balloons This pro...

Hyderabad airport gets ACI health accreditation for safe travel

The GMR Group-led Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here has been granted theAirport Health Accreditation AHA by ACI, a worldwide association for the air transport industry, for the safety measures being takenat the aerodrome, the operator...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020