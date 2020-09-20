Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thane man gets Rs 5.8 lakh as compensation for 2017 mishap

The official said on Sunday that MACT member and district judge MM Walimohammad, in a recent order, told the owner of offending car and the insurance company to pay Rs 5,88,890 as well as 7 per cent interest from the date Kamble filed the claim application. "The break up is Rs 40,000 for injuries, Rs 1 lakh for pain and suffering, Rs 40,000 for diet and conveyance and Rs 3.20 lakh for medical bills," the official added..

PTI | Thane | Updated: 20-09-2020 14:30 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 14:30 IST
Thane man gets Rs 5.8 lakh as compensation for 2017 mishap

A 33-year-old man who suffered severe injuries after his car met with an accident in 2017 while trying to save a monkey that had rushed onto the road has been awarded a compensation of Rs 5.88 lakh with seven per cent interest by the Thane District Motor Accident Claims Tribunal. Ulhas Kamble was on his way to Kalyan on May 15, 2017 when a monkey jumped in front of his car, and when he veered to one side to save the animal, his vehicle was hit by another car.

He was left with severe injuries and he ran up huge medical bills during treatment in a Pune hospital, which caused severe financial strain as Kamble is a government servant with a monthly salary of Rs 38,440, the official added. The official said on Sunday that MACT member and district judge MM Walimohammad, in a recent order, told the owner of offending car and the insurance company to pay Rs 5,88,890 as well as 7 per cent interest from the date Kamble filed the claim application.

"The break up is Rs 40,000 for injuries, Rs 1 lakh for pain and suffering, Rs 40,000 for diet and conveyance and Rs 3.20 lakh for medical bills," the official added..

TRENDING

Son Ye-jin's latest project reflects on habits developed during pandemic

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

World News Roundup: Taiwan scrambles fighters as Chinese jets again fly near island; Belarus warns EU against inviting Lukashenko's rival to meeting and more

Lee Min Ho achieves another feat thanks to his massive fan base

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Three months posting at district hospital is must for PG medical students

By Priyanka Sharma The Board of Governors in super-session of Medical Council of India has framed fresh rules for all postgraduate students pursuing MDMS in broad specialities in all medical colleges or institutions shall undergo a compulso...

Heated debate on farm bills; oppn members tear papers, heckle presiding officer

Some opposition members led by the TMC climbed on to the chairmans podium, tore official papers, and heckled the presiding officer as they opposed the governments push to pass two contentious farm bills on Sunday without considering their d...

India's COVID recoveries continue to rise, cross 43 lakh so far

India has reported high COVID recoveries of over 43 lakh 43,03,043 till September 20. According to the government, at least 94,612 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, resulting in the Recovery Rate tou...

Guj: 61-year-old COVID-19 patient kills self in Junagadh hosp

A 61-year-old COVID-19 patienton Sunday allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the thirdfloor of a private hospital where he was being treated inKeshod town in Gujarats Junagadh district, police saidThe man, a retired government employe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020