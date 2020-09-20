Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 provides opportunity to India, Japan to further strengthen ties: Report

Rudra Kumar Pandey, Partner, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co said that the technological and economic prowess of Japan coupled with India's strengths in manufacturing, skilled workforce and its large domestic markets will further strengthen the relationship between India and Japan.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2020 16:10 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 16:07 IST
COVID-19 provides opportunity to India, Japan to further strengthen ties: Report
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The COVID-19 pandemic has provided a unique opportunity to both India and Japan to further strengthen economic ties by enhancing cooperation in areas like software development, modern technology, infrastructure and manufacturing, according to a report. The report, prepared by Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas and FICCI, also said that Japan has always treated India as a preferred partner in terms of economics, trade and commerce. "COVID-19 pandemic has provided great opportunities for the two nations and its businesses to join hands and forge a new alliance in terms of harvesting the fruits of demographic dividend that India provides, and push India towards becoming a major global manufacturing hub amidst the changing economic atmosphere," it said. The Japanese business community is upbeat about its investments and ventures in India, it said adding Japan continues to be the fourth largest investor in India.

It suggested that policy reforms are required in India to bring in greater synergies and reap the benefits of the de-risking activities being undertaken by Japanese companies to move their supply chains out of China to countries like India, Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia and Myanmar. Shardul S Shroff, Executive Chairman and National Practice Head - Insolvency and Bankruptcy, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co, said, "We need to look at the pandemic as an opportunity to bring India and Japan's economic relationship closer". He said that the Indian economy holds the potential to bounce back quickly on the back of a slew of fiscal and economic measures undertaken by the government such as reduction in corporate tax rates, further reforms in the GST regime, revamping labour laws, taking measures to ensure ease of doing business, to attract foreign investment.

"While the Indian government has taken plethora of measures and policy decisions to make India an investor friendly destination for the Japanese business community, a lot more needs to be done to meet the new challenges posed by the pandemic and to harvest the investor sentiments looking for safe investment destinations," he added. Rudra Kumar Pandey, Partner, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co said that the technological and economic prowess of Japan coupled with India's strengths in manufacturing, skilled workforce and its large domestic markets will further strengthen the relationship between India and Japan. The report recommended certain steps such as simplification of the form to incorporate a new company and appoint directors, ensuring easy customs clearance procedures, and immediate refunds of GST credit related to exports.

TRENDING

Son Ye-jin's latest project reflects on habits developed during pandemic

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Lee Min Ho achieves another feat thanks to his massive fan base

World News Roundup: Taiwan scrambles fighters as Chinese jets again fly near island; Belarus warns EU against inviting Lukashenko's rival to meeting and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Bale says serial winner Mourinho played a role in his Spurs return

Tottenham Hotspur forward Gareth Bale is relishing the opportunity to work with manager Jose Mourinho who had unsuccessfully tried to sign the Welshman in the past. Bale completed a loan move from Spanish champions Real Madrid back to his f...

Britain is at COVID-19 tipping point, health minister says

Britain is at a tipping point on COVID-19, health minister Matt Hancock said on Sunday, warning that a second national lockdown could be imposed if people dont follow government rules designed to stop the spread of the virus.COVID-19 cases ...

Record over 12 lakh COVID-19 tests conducted in 24 hours: Health ministry

Crossing a crucial milestone in the battle against COVID-19, a record number of over 12 lakh tests were conducted in the country for the detection of the disease in a span of 24 hours, taking the total number of such tests performed so far ...

Two Home Guard jawans die after being hit by truck

Two jawans of the Home Guard on way to discharge their duties were killed after a truck hit them in Kohraur area here on Sunday, police said. Station House Officer SHO, Kohraur, Sanjay Yadav said the incident took place near Gaura canal on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020