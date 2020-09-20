Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coal India output may fall below 600 MT in FY21 on sluggish demand: Analysts

State-run Coal India Ltd may witness de-growth in production during the current fiscal as its output is likely to fall below 600 million tonnes amid subdued demand, analysts said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 20-09-2020 17:39 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 17:39 IST
Coal India output may fall below 600 MT in FY21 on sluggish demand: Analysts

State-run Coal India Ltd may witness de-growth in production during the current fiscal as its output is likely to fall below 600 million tonnes amid subdued demand, analysts said. The miner could end the current year with the production of around 580 million tonnes of coal as against its revised target of 650-660 million tonnes, they said.

Analysts of brokerage firm Motilal Oswal projected production of 582 million tonne for Coal India and off-take of 565 million tonnes in FY2021 while ICICI Securities had estimated an output of 580 million tonne and sales of 550 million tonne this year. However, the miner is hopeful of achieving a 10 per cent growth in 2020-21 over 602 million tonne of coal produced last year, notwithstanding the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, a Coal India official said.

The coal behemoth had earlier set a production target of 710 million tonne for the current fiscal. "Coal India has to match with the demand and can’t keep on producing even if it has the capacity. Demand for coal remains subdued. In FY20, production was at 602 million tonne but offtake remained at 581 million tonne," an analyst said on condition of anonymity.

The brokerage firms also projected a lower EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) of 17-18 per cent for Coal India in the current fiscal. The analysts are not optimistic on sales demand even though the miner has introduced a new category of spot e-auction for importers only and aimed at replacing 150 million tonne of the fuel sourced from abroad with domestic supply.

The coal procured under the "special spot e-auction scheme 2020 for import substitution" will be for use within the country..

TRENDING

Son Ye-jin's latest project reflects on habits developed during pandemic

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Lee Min Ho achieves another feat thanks to his massive fan base

World News Roundup: Taiwan scrambles fighters as Chinese jets again fly near island; Belarus warns EU against inviting Lukashenko's rival to meeting and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Biden to weigh in on fight over Trump's next Supreme Court nomination

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will speak in Philadelphia on Sunday about his rival President Donald Trumps plan to name a third justice to the Supreme Court, a move that would cement a 6-3 conservative majority.Trump on Saturday...

Trying to keep aside 13 pc posts for Marathas during police recruitment: Anil Deshmukh

The Uddhav Thackeray-led government is making all efforts to reserve as much as 13 per cent of the 12,500 vacant positions of the Maharashtra Police for the Maratha community, said State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Sunday. In the ongoing...

Belarus police detain at least 10 protesters in Minsk -TASS

Belarus police detained more than ten protesters in Minsk on Sunday, Russias TASS news agency reported, citing Belarus police.People were gathering for a rally in Minsk and other cities, calling for veteran leader Alexander Lukashenko to st...

Assam Police recruitment question paper leaked, CM orders probe

The question paper of the written exam for 597 posts of sub-inspector in the Assam Police was leaked and authorities cancelled the test on Sunday minutes after it had commenced across the state, officials said. Chief Minister Sarbananda Son...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020