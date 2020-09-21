Left Menu
Development News Edition

26 kg charas seized, 2 arrested in Bihar

PTI | Motihati | Updated: 21-09-2020 10:03 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 10:01 IST
26 kg charas seized, 2 arrested in Bihar
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Two persons have been arrested and 26.4 kg charas seized from their possession in Bihar's East Champaran district, police said on Monday. Acting on a tip-off, a police team intercepted a car at a toll plaza in the Chakia police station area on Saturday night and seized the charas (hashish) worth crores of rupees from the vehicle, district Superintendent of Police, Navin Chandra Jha, said.

Two persons, both residents of Maharashtra, have been arrested, the officer said, adding the duo was on its way to the western state after buying the contraband at Muzaffarpur.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Scientists identify new drug with potential to mitigate severe COVID-19

Here's how drinking coffee can improve survival in metastatic colorectal cancer patients

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Leadership by Example, Empathy, Agility and Technology Adoption Critical to success in India, Say CEOs at Break the Ceiling Touch the Sky(R)

MUMBAI, India, Sept. 21, 2020 PRNewswire -- Leadership by example, empathy, agility, creativity and rapid technological adoption are key to winning in todays VUCA environment, shared Indias top CEOs at the 2020 India Edition of House of Ros...

Giants break out in a big way, finally, against A's

Left-hander Tyler Anderson rebounded from an early ejection in his last start to pitch into the sixth inning and the visiting San Francisco Giants vented five games worth of frustration on the Oakland Athletics on Sunday afternoon, whipping...

Hungary PM Orban endorses U.S. President Trump in Nov election

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Monday endorsed Donald Trump in his reelection bid for the U.S. presidency, saying his rival Democrats have forced moral imperialism on the world that illiberal leaders like himself reject.We root fo...

SC says entrance exam of NLSIU Bengaluru stands cancelled, directs admissions in national law universities be conducted as per CLAT-2020.

SC says entrance exam of NLSIU Bengaluru stands cancelled, directs admissions in national law universities be conducted as per CLAT-2020....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020