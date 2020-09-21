26 kg charas seized, 2 arrested in Bihar

26 kg charas seized, 2 arrested in BiharPTI | Motihati | Updated: 21-09-2020 10:03 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 10:01 IST
Two persons have been arrested and 26.4 kg charas seized from their possession in Bihar's East Champaran district, police said on Monday. Acting on a tip-off, a police team intercepted a car at a toll plaza in the Chakia police station area on Saturday night and seized the charas (hashish) worth crores of rupees from the vehicle, district Superintendent of Police, Navin Chandra Jha, said.
Two persons, both residents of Maharashtra, have been arrested, the officer said, adding the duo was on its way to the western state after buying the contraband at Muzaffarpur.
