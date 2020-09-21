Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark signs UN Statement on renewed global cooperation

CEOs of over 1,000 global companies including Accenture, Hewlett Packard (HP), Novartis, SAP, Vodafone Group PLC, Unilever, among others, have signed the joint statement which will be presented to the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres as part of the celebration of the 75th anniversary of the United Nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Espoo | Updated: 21-09-2020 12:23 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 12:23 IST
Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark signs UN Statement on renewed global cooperation
Image Credit: Pixabay

Nokia said Monday its President and CEO Pekka Lundmark has signed a joint UN Statement, UNITED IN THE BUSINESS OF A BETTER WORLD, calling for mobilizing international cooperation across borders, sectors and generations amidst unprecedented disruption and global transformation.

The business leaders signing the joint statement commit to demonstrating ethical leadership and good governance, invest in addressing inequalities and injustices via inclusive, participatory and representative decision-making at all levels of business and collaborate with the United Nations, Government and civil society ensure accountability and transparency and promote equality.

The world faces big challenges, such as COVID-19 and climate change, that cannot be solved without global co-operation. Nokia believes in a multilateral system where businesses, governments, organizations, and individuals all work together inclusively and transparently to find solutions and to build a more sustainable future for people and our planet. I am proud to be a signatory of this UN Global Compact statement. Nokia will play its part by ensuring our technology is designed to solve real societal issues and enable greater opportunity for all

Pekka Lundmark, Nokia CEO

CEOs of over 1,000 global companies including Accenture, Hewlett Packard (HP), Novartis, SAP, Vodafone Group PLC, Unilever, among others, have signed the joint statement which will be presented to the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres as part of the celebration of the 75th anniversary of the United Nations.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Scientists identify new drug with potential to mitigate severe COVID-19

Here's how drinking coffee can improve survival in metastatic colorectal cancer patients

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Chennaiyin FC ropes in Bosnian central defender Enes Sipović

Two-time champions Chennaiyin FC has signed up Bosnia and Herzegovina center-back Enes Sipovi for the 2020-21 Indian Super League season, the club announced on Monday. The towering 66 feet defender joins the former ISL champions on a free...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares slip on worries about global recovery; eyes on U.S. fiscal stimulus

Asian shares slipped on Monday on fears the global economy may sputter for a while due to a resurgence of coronavirus infections in Europe, while fading hopes for U.S. fiscal stimulus hopes also weighed.The gloom spread to early European tr...

Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day amid uproar over suspension of members

Rajya Sabha was on Monday adjourned for the day amid uproar by opposition members over suspension of eight MPs, including TMC leader Derek OBrien and Sanjay Singh of AAP, for the remaining part of the Monsoon session over their unruly behav...

Spain faces unusual problem: how to spend billions in crisis funds

After securing a generous portion of European Union recovery funds for the coronavirus crisis, Spain faces an unlikely problem -- how to make use of all the money, government sources told Reuters. This is not a crisis of dough money, it is ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020