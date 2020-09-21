Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark signs UN Statement on renewed global cooperation

Nokia said Monday its President and CEO Pekka Lundmark has signed a joint UN Statement, UNITED IN THE BUSINESS OF A BETTER WORLD, calling for mobilizing international cooperation across borders, sectors and generations amidst unprecedented disruption and global transformation.

The business leaders signing the joint statement commit to demonstrating ethical leadership and good governance, invest in addressing inequalities and injustices via inclusive, participatory and representative decision-making at all levels of business and collaborate with the United Nations, Government and civil society ensure accountability and transparency and promote equality.

The world faces big challenges, such as COVID-19 and climate change, that cannot be solved without global co-operation. Nokia believes in a multilateral system where businesses, governments, organizations, and individuals all work together inclusively and transparently to find solutions and to build a more sustainable future for people and our planet. I am proud to be a signatory of this UN Global Compact statement. Nokia will play its part by ensuring our technology is designed to solve real societal issues and enable greater opportunity for all Pekka Lundmark, Nokia CEO

CEOs of over 1,000 global companies including Accenture, Hewlett Packard (HP), Novartis, SAP, Vodafone Group PLC, Unilever, among others, have signed the joint statement which will be presented to the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres as part of the celebration of the 75th anniversary of the United Nations.