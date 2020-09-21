Indian citizenship granted to 2,120 Pakistanis, 188 Afghans, 99 Bangladeshis in last 4 yrs

Indian citizenship granted to 2,120 Pakistanis, 188 Afghans, 99 Bangladeshis in last 4 yrsPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2020 13:32 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 13:29 IST
A total of 2,120 Pakistanis, 188 Afghans and 99 Bangladeshis were granted Indian citizenship in the last four years, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Monday
Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said a total of 2,729 people of 44 nationalities were granted Indian citizenship from 2017 till September 17, 2020
Apart from 2,120 Pakistani, 188 Afghanistan and 99 Bangladeshi nationals, as many as 60 American, 58 Sri Lankan, 31 Nepali, 20 British, 19 Malaysian, 14 Canadian and 13 Singapore nationals were also granted Indian citizenship during the same period, he said in a written reply.
