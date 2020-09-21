Left Menu
Development News Edition

Farm bills need of 21st century, mandis and MSP will stay: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Monday that the farm sector reform bills passed by Parliament were the need of the 21 century India and again reassured farmers that the government purchase of their produce coupled with minimum support price mechanism will continue.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2020 14:08 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 14:05 IST
Farm bills need of 21st century, mandis and MSP will stay: PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Monday that the farm sector reform bills passed by Parliament were the need of the 21 century India and again reassured farmers that the government purchase of their produce coupled with minimum support price mechanism will continue. Farmers remained in shackles for long leading to a clique benefiting from their "compulsions", he said, adding that it needed to be changed and his government has done it. Noting that his government had brought farm ordinances, which these legislations will replace, in June, he said farmers are already getting a better price for their produce in several states. Farmers will now have the freedom to sell their produce at a place and price of their choice, he said. Modi made the comments at a virtual ceremony to lay foundation stones of nine highway projects in Bihar and to inaugurate optical fibre internet services through which the state's all 45,945 villages will be connected. Seeking to dispel concerns among a section of farmers, he said he wanted to make it clear that the bills are not against agriculture 'mandis' (agricultural markets) and they will continue like they always have. Two key farm bills, dubbed as the biggest reform in agriculture by the government, were on Sunday passed by Rajya Sabha with voice vote. The two bills were earlier cleared by Lok Sabha. No government has done as much to boost MSP and government procurement of farmers' produce than his dispensation, the prime minister said. The government, he said, lifted a record amount of grains amid the coronavirus pandemic and also made a record payment to farmers.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Scientists identify new drug with potential to mitigate severe COVID-19

Here's how drinking coffee can improve survival in metastatic colorectal cancer patients

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Aditya Chopra to announce his massive YRF 50 slate in theatres

There has been a lot of conjecture regarding when Aditya Chopra will be announcing his massive slate that will mark the 50th year celebrations of Yash Raj Films YRF. However, as per the latest reports, filmmaker Chopra has decided to announ...

Banks and second national lockdown threat push sterling down

Sterling was under pressure on Monday as headwinds in the banking sector hit investors risk appetite, while rising COVID-19 cases prompted Britain to consider a second national lockdown.The pound was down 0.6 against the dollar at 1.2840 by...

Opposition parties seek meeting with President, urge him not to sign farm bills

A day after two contentious farm bills were passed by Rajya Sabha amid a bedlam, a number of non-NDA parties wrote to President Ram Nath Kovind over the manner in which the government pushed through its agenda and urged him not to grant his...

Norway wealth fund should invest more in US stocks, less in Europe, government says

Norways 1.15 trillion sovereign wealth fund should shift more assets into the United States and Canada, while cutting its holdings in Europe, the countrys minority government said on Monday.The proposal to parliament follows an earlier reco...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020