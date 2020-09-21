Left Menu
Development News Edition

As Rome boosts micro-mobility, some complain of E-scooters gone wild

Bird, which operates around 2,500 scooters in Rome, has staff to reposition badly parked vehicles and the company allows users to report misconduct and abuses. "If someone violates the rules we send an alert.

Reuters | Updated: 21-09-2020 14:21 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 14:18 IST
As Rome boosts micro-mobility, some complain of E-scooters gone wild
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

They're a far cry from the ancient Roman chariots immortalized in the 1959 classic movie "Ben-Hur", but critics say they can be just as dangerous in the wrong hands.

Thousands of electric scooters are filling the cobblestoned streets of central Rome as people seek alternatives to crowded public transport amid the COVID-19 pandemic. To encourage environmentally friendly "micro-mobility," authorities have licensed eight companies, including Lime and Bird, to operate about 6,000 E-scooters. Thousands more are on the way, a prospect that has some local residents worried.

Mayor Virginia Raggi has encouraged electric mobility in the Italian capital, where buses occasionally catch fire due to poor maintenance and metro stations have been shut for months because of broken escalators. Many Romans have begun using the scooters to get to work and tourists enjoy darting from the Colosseum to the Vatican and on to the bridges over the Tiber River.

The battery-operated vehicles have also caught on because Rome's hills are too steep for most cyclists. The law says they cannot be used on sidewalks, cannot go faster than 25 kph on streets or more than six kph in large pedestrian islands. They are banned from bicycle paths within the city limits. The minimum age for their use is 14 but riders under 18 must wear a helmet.

But there have been complaints of dangerous driving and several injuries involving the vehicles. Some have even been seen travelling on the city's fast and treacherous ring road. "They violate every basic road and traffic rule," said resident Carmen Golia. "A regular driving license should be required."

Police said that in the month of July they issued fines of up to 400 euros ($473.88) each to more than 150 users. Critics say this is too little. An app on a user's smartphone locates the nearest scooter and the customer is billed automatically, usually according to the distance driven.

Many are left near ancient monuments or blocking sidewalks, leaving some upset residents to take matters into their own hands. In early September, a woman knocked down like dominoes about a dozen scooters parked on a sidewalk in front of one of Rome's most famous theatres before police stopped her.

The number of scooters is expected to grow to about 16,000 in the coming months. Bird, which operates around 2,500 scooters in Rome, has staff to reposition badly parked vehicles and the company allows users to report misconduct and abuses.

"If someone violates the rules we send an alert. If this happens more than once we can impose fines or block the account," said Cristina Donofrio, general manager of Bird for Italy.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Scientists identify new drug with potential to mitigate severe COVID-19

Here's how drinking coffee can improve survival in metastatic colorectal cancer patients

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Nepal's Ang Rita Sherpa, first to climb Mount Everest ten times, dies

Ang Rita Sherpa, the first man to climb Mount Everest 10 times, died of a lengthy illness on Monday, his family said, an event that fellow sherpas called a major loss to Nepal and the climbing community.All the ascents to the 8,850-m. 29,03...

EXPLAINER-Democratic 'court packing' would prompt a gloves-off political fight

The vow by Republican President Donald Trump and the Republicans to quickly fill U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburgs seat despite a looming election has revived talk among some Democrats of expanding the number of justices on th...

Soccer-Man City's Gundogan tests positive for COVID-19

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has tested positive for COVID-19, the Premier League club said on Monday, making him the third player in the squad to return a positive test in recent weeks. City winger Riyad Mahrez and defender Ay...

NEWSMAKER-Potential Trump Supreme Court pick Lagoa is fast-rising Cuban-American judicial star

Barbara Lagoa, the Cuban-American federal appellate judge under consideration by President Donald Trump for the U.S. Supreme Court, is a conservative jurist whose resume includes a role in a heated international custody battle and the disti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020