Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Telcos need to pay 10% of total AGR dues by Mar 31 irrespective of payment made'

Telecom operators, including Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea, which have pending adjusted gross revenue dues will have to pay 10 per cent of the total liability by March 31 irrespective of the part-payments made by them, according to government sources.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2020 16:08 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 15:51 IST
'Telcos need to pay 10% of total AGR dues by Mar 31 irrespective of payment made'
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Telecom operators, including Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea, which have pending adjusted gross revenue dues will have to pay 10 per cent of the total liability by March 31 irrespective of the part-payments made by them, according to government sources. Operational telecom operators are expected to pay Rs 12,921 crore by March 31, of which close to 80 per cent has to be paid by Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel. "The Supreme Court order is very clear that telecom operators have to make 10 per cent payment of the total dues as demanded by DoT by March 31, 2021. DoT has already raised demand for full AGR dues. The 10 per cent payment to be made by this March will be calculated on total AGR liability," a DoT official told PTI. The officer said that telecom operators can clear the balance dues in 10 yearly instalments from the next financial year onward. According to the officer, Vodafone Idea will have to pay around Rs 5,825 crore and Bharti Airtel Rs 4,398 crore against the total demand of Rs 58,254 crore and Rs 43,980 crore, respectively, raised by the DoT following the apex court order. The payment has to be made irrespective of part-payments of Rs 7,854 crore and Rs 18,004 crore already made by Vodafone Idea and Airtel, respectively, the officer said. "The Supreme Court was aware of the payment the companies have already made. Still they clearly mentioned about 10 per cent of 'total dues as demanded by DoT'," the officer said.

Similarly, BSNL and MTNL, who have not made any payment, will have to pay Rs 583.5 crore and MTNL around Rs 435 crore by the end of this fiscal, according to the DoT's interpretation of the apex court order. When asked if DoT will raise demand notice for the payment, the officer said there is no need for any notice as the apex court order is already in place and companies are aware of the payment that they have to make.

Only Reliance Jio will not have to make any payment as it has cleared the entire AGR dues of Rs 195.18 crore, another officer clarified. The DoT has raised total demand of around Rs 1.47 lakh crore from telecom companies. Some of the companies like Reliance Communications (total dues Rs 21,139 crore) , Aircel (Rs 10,229.77 crore), S Tel (Rs 55.67 crore), Etisalat DB (Rs 31.81 crore) are either going through liquidation process or have shut down their operations..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Scientists identify new drug with potential to mitigate severe COVID-19

Here's how drinking coffee can improve survival in metastatic colorectal cancer patients

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Norway wealth fund may move $50 bln into U.S. stocks from Europe

Norways 1.15 trillion sovereign wealth fund should shift more assets into the United States and Canada while cutting its holdings in Europe, the countrys minority government said on Monday.The proposal to parliament follows an earlier recom...

Epidemiologist named new Czech health minister as COVID-19 cases surge

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis nominated a top epidemiologist to become health minister on Monday after the previous minister quit over a sharp rise in COVID-19 infections. Roman Prymula, who helped lead the central European countrys res...

9stacks Signs Ace Cricketer Suresh Raina as a Brand Ambassador

New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoir9stacks, Indias fastest growing online poker platform today announced the signing of world-class performer and cricketer - Suresh Raina as its Brand Ambassador. The partnership will see the cricketer in the b...

Modi govt sometimes blames god, sometimes people, but not its 'misrule': Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday attacked the Centre over Union Minister Harsh Vardhans remarks that peoples irresponsible behaviour has resulted in a surge in COVID-19 spread, saying the Modi governments blind arrogance sometimes bla...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020