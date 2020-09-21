75 air-turn-back incidents in 2020: Centre
"During the year 2020, a total of 75 incidents of air turn back due to technical snags were reported by scheduled operators," Puri said. A total of 21 turn backs have occurred at IndiGo, the country's largest airline.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2020 18:25 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 18:25 IST
Seventy-five incidents of air turn back have occurred so far this year due to technical snags in the aircraft, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Monday. When pilots decide to return to the airport of departure due to any reason, it is termed an air turn back.
Air India group has the highest number of turn-back incidents, Puri said in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha. "During the year 2020, a total of 75 incidents of air turn back due to technical snags were reported by scheduled operators," Puri said.
A total of 21 turn backs have occurred at IndiGo, the country's largest airline. At SpiceJet, the second-largest carrier, 17 such incidents have happened, according to the minister. Air India, Air India Express and Alliance Air have faced 12, three and 10 such incidents respectively, in 2020, added. PTI DSP HMB
