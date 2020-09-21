Left Menu
GAO: Millions in danger of missing coronavirus payments

The GAO also called on the Centers for Disease Control to do a better job in providing guidance to local schools on when they can safely reopen schools. GAO said that the IRS did implement several recommendations the GAO had made in a June report to make sure those eligible for the payments received them such as extending the deadline for individuals who had not filed an income tax return to apply for the payments through Sept.

21-09-2020
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A government watchdog says millions of Americans are in danger of missing coronavirus relief payments of up to USD 1,200 per individual because of incomplete government records. The Government Accountability Office, Congress' auditing arm, said in a report Monday that possibly 8.7 million or more individuals who are eligible for the economic impact payments have yet to receive those payments because of inadequate IRS and Treasury Department records.

That was one of a number of findings in the latest GAO report on the handling of the unprecedented $2.6 trillion in support passed by Congress last spring to cushion the impact from a sharp recession triggered by the global pandemic. The GAO also called on the Centers for Disease Control to do a better job in providing guidance to local schools on when they can safely reopen schools.

GAO said that the IRS did implement several recommendations the GAO had made in a June report to make sure those eligible for the payments received them such as extending the deadline for individuals who had not filed an income tax return to apply for the payments through Sept. 30. But GAO said that Treasury and the IRS have still failed to update information on how many eligible recipients have yet to receive funds.

The lack of "such information could hinder outreach efforts and place potentially millions of individuals at risk of missing their payment," the GAO said in its report. In April, the report said, Treasury estimated that 30 million individuals — including 16 million on Social Security and railroad pensions and 14 million who do not normally file tax returns — had not received their payments. The IRS ten report as of July 31 that 5.3 million individuals had used an online IRS tool for non-filers to help them receive payments.

Those figures would mean that there could be 8.7 million or more individuals who are eligible for the payments but who have not received them. The report said that Treasury officials did not state their agreement or disagreement with GAO recommendations to improve the eligibility lists. But the agency told GAO it was working on an effort to notify around 9 million individuals that they may be eligible for the payments.

The economic impact payments were made by the IRS using direct deposit, paper checks and debit cards. The total appropriated by Congress for the economic payments was USD 282 billion. All adults earning up to USD 75,000 in adjusted gross income annually were entitled to USD 1,200. That amount steadily declined for those earning more and was phased out entirely for people earning over USD 99,000. Up to USD 500 per qualifying child also was paid.

In addition to the problem of missing individuals eligible for the payments, an earlier GAO report found that nearly 1.1 million in coronavirus relief payments totaling some USD 1.6 billion went to dead people. Treasury officials have since said they have been able to recover about 70% of that money. On schools, the GAO criticized the CDC guidance as inconsistent. The GAO called for updated guidance that would be "cogent, clear and internally consistent." The report said that the Department of Health and Human Services, which oversees CDC, agreed with this recommendation.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Latest News

Biden would push for less US reliance on nukes for defence

Democrat Joe Biden leaves little doubt that if elected he would try to scale back President Donald Trumps buildup in nuclear weapons spending. And although the former vice president has not fully detailed his nuclear priorities, he says he ...

No order given to lathi-charge farmers in Pipli: Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister M L Khattar on Monday said no orders were given to lathi-charge protesting farmers in Kurukshetra, differing with the version of the recent incident given by ally Jannayak Janta Party. But the CM also defended the use...

WHO says no change to COVID-19 transmission guidance after U.S. change

The World Health Organization has not changed its policy on aerosol transmission of the coronavirus, an official said on Monday after U.S. health officials updated their guidance with a warning that COVID-19 can spread through airborne part...

MP minister apologises after row over remarks on tribal outfit

Madhya Pradesh Culture Minister Usha Thakur on Monday apologised after a controversy over her anti-national remarks against a tribal outfit that formed an alliance with the Congress in the last assembly polls and amid demand for her dismiss...
