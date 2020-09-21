Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Wall St near seven-week low on virus fears, stimulus fog

In contrast to last week's trend, declines were led by value-oriented sectors such as industrials and financials as opposed to technology stocks. Analysts said the passing of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg also decreases the chances of another fiscal stimulus package to help lift the domestic economy from a deep recession.

Reuters | Updated: 21-09-2020 21:31 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 21:31 IST
US STOCKS-Wall St near seven-week low on virus fears, stimulus fog

Wall Street's main indexes hit their lowest in nearly seven weeks on Monday as concerns about fresh coronavirus-driven lockdowns and a stalemate in Congress over more fiscal stimulus raised fears about another hit to the domestic economy. All the major S&P indexes were down, with energy leading declines as oil prices slid on the possible return of Libyan production and rising coronavirus cases.

The CBOE Market Volatility index, a measure of investor anxiety, shot up to its highest level in nearly two weeks. Wall Street has tumbled in the past three weeks as investors dumped heavyweight technology-related stocks following a stunning rally that returned the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq to record highs.

Another round of business restrictions will threaten a nascent recovery in the wider economy and add further pressure on equity markets, analysts said. The first round of lockdowns in March had led the S&P 500 to suffer its worst monthly decline since the global financial crisis. In contrast to last week's trend, declines were led by value-oriented sectors such as industrials and financials as opposed to technology stocks.

Analysts said the passing of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg also decreases the chances of another fiscal stimulus package to help lift the domestic economy from a deep recession. Tom Martin, senior portfolio manager at GLOBALT Investments in Atlanta, said finding a replacement for Justice Ginsburg is going to take up the time and energy of Congress.

"So there's going to be very little bandwidth for putting in a new fiscal bill with this new development." Congress has for weeks remained deadlocked over the size and shape of a fifth coronavirus-response bill, on top of the approximately $3 trillion already enacted into law.

The passing of Justice Ginsburg could also lead to a tie vote when the Supreme Court hears the challenge to the constitutionality of the Affordable Care Act (ACA) in November, Brokerage Mizuho said. Healthcare provider Universal Health Services, which is expected to have the greatest exposure to the reform, fell 11.9%.

At 11:39 a.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 892.05 points, or 3.23%, at 26,765.37, the S&P 500 was down 83.06 points, or 2.50%, at 3,236.41 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 211.02 points, or 1.96%, at 10,582.27. JPMorgan Chase & Co and Bank of New York Mellon Corp fell 4.4% and 4.9%, respectively, on reports that several global banks moved large sums of allegedly illicit funds over nearly two decades despite red flags about the origins of the money.

The S&P banking subindex lost 4.3%. Nikola Corp crashed 20.3% after its founder Trevor Milton stepped down as executive chairman following a public squabble with a short-seller over allegations of nepotism and fraud.

General Motors Co, which took an 11% stake in Nikola for about $2 billion earlier this month, slipped 6.7%. Airline, hotel and cruise companies tracked declines in their European peers as the UK signalled the possibility of a second national lockdown.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 10.22-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and for a 6.86-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq. The S&P index recorded one new 52-week high and one new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 11 new highs and 43 new lows.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Scientists identify new drug with potential to mitigate severe COVID-19

Here's how drinking coffee can improve survival in metastatic colorectal cancer patients

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

J&K administration signs MoU with Army to operationalise Kishtwar airstrip

The Jammu and Kashmir administration and the Army signed a memorandum of understanding MoU on Monday for development and operationalisation of an airstrip in Kishtwar district, an official said. The proposal envisages that the existing heli...

414 missing people traced in Aug: Himachal DGP

The Himachal Pradesh police has traced as many as 414 missing people last month during a special month-long drive, Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu said on Monday. In a statement, the DGP said the traced 414 people include 111 men, 2...

Trump: Court finalists at 4 or 5, announcement by week's end

President Donald Trump says he expects to announce his pick for the Supreme Court on Friday or Saturday, after funeral services for Ruth Bader Ginsburg. He told Fox Friends on Monday that he had a list of five finalists, probably four, and...

Biden would push for less US reliance on nukes for defence

Democrat Joe Biden leaves little doubt that if elected he would try to scale back President Donald Trumps buildup in nuclear weapons spending. And although the former vice president has not fully detailed his nuclear priorities, he says he ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020