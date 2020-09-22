Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks fall on concerns about fresh lockdowns, banking sector

Asian shares opened weaker on Tuesday on concerns about new pandemic lockdowns in Europe and after reports about financial institutions allegedly moving illicit funds hurt global banking stocks. JPMorgan Chase & Co and Bank of New York Mellon Corp on Monday fell 3.1% and 4.0%, respectively, while HSBC Holdings Plc and Standard Chartered Plc hit 25-year-lows on reports that they and others moved funds despite red flags about the origins of the money.

Reuters | Updated: 22-09-2020 05:54 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 05:54 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks fall on concerns about fresh lockdowns, banking sector

Asian shares opened weaker on Tuesday on concerns about new pandemic lockdowns in Europe and after reports about financial institutions allegedly moving illicit funds hurt global banking stocks.

JPMorgan Chase & Co and Bank of New York Mellon Corp on Monday fell 3.1% and 4.0%, respectively, while HSBC Holdings Plc and Standard Chartered Plc hit 25-year-lows on reports that they and others moved funds despite red flags about the origins of the money. "The question is whether or not the residue of that impacts the performance of regional financials," said CommSec market analyst Tom Piotrowski in Sydney. "Certainly, HSBC shares will be looked at very closely as far as the Asian session is concerned."

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.84%, the S&P 500 lost 1.16%, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.13%. U.S. stocks have tumbled over the past three weeks as investors dumped heavyweight technology-related stocks following a stunning rally that lifted the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq to new highs.

Emerging market stocks lost 1.64%. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan closed 1.26% lower. In Asia, Australia's S&P/ASX 200 declined 0.5% while South Korea's Kospi fell 0.9%. Japan is closed for a public holiday.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures were down 0.36%. E-mini futures for the S&P 500 rose 0.10%.

The dollar index rose 0.639% as the euro dipped 0.03% to $1.1766. New pandemic measures in the UK set off declines in airline, hotel and cruise companies in both European and U.S. markets, spurring fears about further restrictions.

A new round of pandemic business restrictions would threaten a nascent recovery and further pressure equity markets. The U.S. Congress has also for weeks remained deadlocked over the size and shape of another coronavirus-response bill, on top of the roughly $3 trillion already enacted into law.

The death of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg appeared to make the passage of another stimulus package in Congress less likely before the Nov. 3 presidential election, sparking large declines in the healthcare sector. U.S. President Donald Trump said he would put forward his nominee on Friday or Saturday and called upon the Senate, controlled by his fellow Republicans, to vote on confirmation ahead of the election.

Investors were also keeping a close eye on China tensions. China's ByteDance and Oracle Corp, also on Monday, issued conflicting statements on Monday over the terms of an agreement they reached with the White House over the weekend to allow TikTok to continue to operate in the United States.

ByteDance was racing to avoid a crackdown on its popular short-video app after the U.S. Commerce Department said on Friday it would block new downloads and updates to the app. Taiwan said on Monday its armed forces have the right to self-defence and counterattack amid "harassment and threats", in an apparent warning to China, which last week sent numerous jets across the mid-line of the sensitive Taiwan Strait.

In commodity markets, U.S. crude rose 0.92% to $39.67 per barrel while Brent was flat at $41.44. Spot gold added 0.2% to $1,917.06 an ounce. U.S. gold futures % to $1,901.20 an ounce.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

Cameroon plans to build USD 3 billion hydropower plant to export electricity

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

New Zealand paraglider's death in Nevada ruled accidental

The body of a well known paraglider from New Zealand has been recovered from a mountainous site in a remote part of Nevada, a sheriff said Monday. Sheriff Jesse Watts said a passerby noticed a parachute last Wednesday and searchers on Frida...

Arizona Fall League shut down for 2020

The Arizona Fall League, which has been an early launching pad for some of baseballs best players, will not operate in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a Baseball America report. According to the report, MLB had concerns ...

World leaders mark U.N. at 75, challenged by pandemic and U.S., China tensions

World leaders came together, virtually, on Monday to mark the 75th anniversary of the United Nations, as the deadly coronavirus pandemic and tensions between the United States and China challenge the effectiveness and solidarity of the 193-...

Giants confirm torn ACL for RB Barkley

The New York Giants on Monday said running back Saquon Barkley has a torn right ACL and will miss the rest of the season. The two-time 1,000-yard rusher and 2018 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year underwent an MRI exam Monday morning at New Y...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020