Left Menu
Development News Edition

Beijing unlikely to approve Oracle, Walmart's TikTok deal -Global Times

Beijing is unlikely to approve an "unfair" deal Oracle Corp and Walmart Inc said they have struck with ByteDance over the future of video-streaming app TikTok, state-backed newspaper Global Times said in an editorial.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-09-2020 10:14 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 10:13 IST
Beijing unlikely to approve Oracle, Walmart's TikTok deal -Global Times
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@BytedanceTalk)

Beijing is unlikely to approve an "unfair" deal Oracle Corp and Walmart Inc said they have struck with ByteDance over the future of video-streaming app TikTok, state-backed newspaper Global Times said in an editorial. The U.S. majors have said they will buy into a new mainly U.S.-owned company, TikTok Global, with a board of directors comprised mainly of Americans, as the parties work to pacify the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump which had planned to ban TikTok in the United States on security grounds.

In contrast, ByteDance has said TikTok Global will be its U.S. subsidiary with 80% ownership. "It is clear that these articles (terms) extensively show Washington's bullying style and hooligan logic. They hurt China's national security, interests and dignity," said the English version of the editorial published late on Monday and which was also carried in the newspaper's Chinese edition.

"From the information provided by the U.S., the deal was unfair. It caters to the unreasonable demands of Washington. It's hard for us to believe that Beijing will approve such an agreement," the editorial read, echoing tweets the same evening by the newspaper's editor-in-chief, Hu Xijin. The Global Times is a tabloid published by the People's Daily, the official newspaper of China's ruling Communist Party, but does not speak on behalf of the party and government unlike its parent publication.

China's government has largely refrained from directly commenting on the deal's details, though its foreign ministry has repeatedly said the United States should offer a fair and non-discriminatory environment for foreign companies. The deal requires approval from regulators in both Beijing and Washington, ByteDance has said. China's Ministry of Commerce in late August revised a tech export control list that experts said would give it regulatory oversight over any TikTok deal.

ByteDance and the commerce ministry did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment on Tuesday. MAIN OBJECTIONS

Over the weekend, ByteDance, Oracle and Walmart said they had reached a deal that would satisfy Trump's call for TikTok to be sold to an American firm or be shutdown in the United States. However, the sides have framed the deal differently in public statements.

Whereas ByteDance said it will majority-own TikTok Global, Oracle and Walmart together said ByteDance's ownership would be distributed to its investors - many of which are U.S.-based - and that ByteDance itself would have no direct stake. They also said four of TikTok Global's five-member board would be American. The unidentified author of the Global Times editorial objected to there being only one board seat reserved for a Chinese national, as well as the stipulated inclusion on the board of a U.S-approved "national security director".

It also denounced the need for a ByteDance to reveal source code to Oracle as part of the latter's role of "trusted technology partner" and criticised the likelihood of TikTok Global blocking Chinese access to its app. TikTok has never been available in China. It has said it has over 100 million monthly active U.S. users, compared with 600 million daily users at mainland equivalent Douyin.

"As TikTok and Douyin should have the same source code, this means the U.S. can get to know the operations of Douyin," the editorial continued. "If the reorganization of TikTok under U.S. manipulation becomes a model, it means once any successful Chinese company expands its business to the U.S. and becomes competitive, it will be targeted by the U.S. and turned into a U.S.-controlled company via trickery and coercion, which eventually serves only U.S. interests," the author wrote.

Beijing-based ByteDance itself currently has only two Chinese nationals on its five-member board, with the other three being foreigners running U.S.-based companies. ByteDance has also said Oracle's ability to inspect TikTok's source code before investing is akin to previous instances of U.S. companies such as Microsoft Corp sharing source code with Chinese technology experts.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Alabhya Womens Ethnic Fashion Brand Launched in Bangalore

Bangalore, Karnataka, India NewsVoir Alabhya, a bespoke clothing boutique for womens ethnic fashion wear was recently launched by Ratirup Retails Pvt. Ltd., a reputed chain of clothing manufacturers in South India. The grand inauguration w...

Ahead of October review, Pakistan attempts to mislead FATF, shield terror perpetrators

In a bid to protect JuD chief and Lashkar-e-Taiba sponsor Hafiz Saeed, Pakistan has made yet another attempt to avoid being blacklisted in Financial Action Task Force FATF ahead of the deadline for the review meeting in October. Islamabad i...

SleepX urges you to beware of who you let into your bed with its latest NotInMyBed campaign

SleepX, the e-commerce brand from Sheela Foam Ltd makers of the Flagship brand Sleepwell has announced the launch of a brand-new and quirky campaign titled NotInMyBed The campaign humorously targets millennials whose lives revolve around ex...

New probe that mimics coronavirus may speed up drug discovery, say scientists

Scientists have developed a new tool that mimics how the novel coronavirus which causes COVID-19 enters and infects cells, an advance that could potentially speed up the search for treatments against the deadly disease. The novel tool, desc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020