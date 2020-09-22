Left Menu
Development News Edition

First All-in-One Investment Analytics Platform 'Finalyca' Launched By PMS Bazaar

- Finalyca Empowers investors by delivering Artificial Intelligence (AI) / Machine Learning (ML)-driven performance analytics fuelled by India's leading database - Finalyca Covers Gamut of PMSes, AIFs, MFs, ULIPs and provides instant actionable insights powered by solid analytics.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-09-2020 10:48 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 10:34 IST
First All-in-One Investment Analytics Platform 'Finalyca' Launched By PMS Bazaar
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

- Finalyca Empowers investors by delivering Artificial Intelligence (AI) / Machine Learning (ML)-driven performance analytics fuelled by India's leading database - Finalyca Covers Gamut of PMSes, AIFs, MFs, ULIPs and provides instant actionable insights powered by solid analytics. - Finalyca Hosted on a cloud-powered secure digital fortress that provides both web & mobile access MUMBAI, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PMS Bazaar, an award-winning portfolio management online portal, has launched the country's first all-in-one investment analytics platform called Finalyca. This new cloud-based platform will ease sophisticated investors' journey into the complex world of investment products, and drive in a revolution backed by accurate & validated data, incisive analytics and uniform standards for all alternate Investment products across the industry on a single screen available 24x7.

The state-of-the-art platform was e-inaugurated by the chief guest and noted market personality Nikhil Kamath, co-founder, Zerodha and True Beacon. Catering to the strong demand for a disruptive all-in-one solution aimed at democratizing the investment landscape, Finalyca has been built from scratch and covers traditional and alternative strategies across PMS providers, AIF providers, Mutual Fund Companies and ULIP providers.

Talking about the revolutionary platform, Nikhil Kamath said: "I am very confident that Finalyca will help deliver data-driven decisions accurately, efficiently and quickly to the investing community, both in India and abroad." The software core behind Finalyca deep dives into investment data like latest & historical portfolio including over 2 million security-level data points for all the mapped investment products. As a result, research and insights provided by Finalyca are ultra-fast compared to the old traditional methods that slowed decision-making. "We do this by delivering Artificial Intelligence (AI) / Machine Learning (ML)-driven performance analytics fuelled by India's leading database. It solves all the long-standing difficulties by bringing together a technology platform shaped by highest standards of integrity, complete transparency, authentic data and uniformity, for multiple product categories, in one single screen, accessible at any time of the day or night," said Daniel GM, Founder, PMS Bazaar. Finalyca also enables discovery of new products, stay on top of latest developments, get alerts & notifications, do unprecedented cross-comparison of PMS, AIF, MF & ULIP products, understand performance attribution in a #DoItYourself style built to last for the future.

The newly-launched platform has already met with positive reception from a wide clientele including domestic & global asset managers, wealth professionals, independent HNI investors, family offices, institutions, business schools, media platforms, and research agencies. Click here to know more: https://finalyca.com/ About PMS Bazaar PMS Bazaar is India's first all-in-one phygital wealth-building platform for PMSes and AIFs. It is renowned for a 360-degree approach that starts with providing 100% accurate information, actionable analytics, and impeccable advice to over 18,000 registered investors spread across nearly a dozen countries in an award-winning techno-driven format.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Alabhya Womens Ethnic Fashion Brand Launched in Bangalore

Bangalore, Karnataka, India NewsVoir Alabhya, a bespoke clothing boutique for womens ethnic fashion wear was recently launched by Ratirup Retails Pvt. Ltd., a reputed chain of clothing manufacturers in South India. The grand inauguration w...

Ahead of October review, Pakistan attempts to mislead FATF, shield terror perpetrators

In a bid to protect JuD chief and Lashkar-e-Taiba sponsor Hafiz Saeed, Pakistan has made yet another attempt to avoid being blacklisted in Financial Action Task Force FATF ahead of the deadline for the review meeting in October. Islamabad i...

SleepX urges you to beware of who you let into your bed with its latest NotInMyBed campaign

SleepX, the e-commerce brand from Sheela Foam Ltd makers of the Flagship brand Sleepwell has announced the launch of a brand-new and quirky campaign titled NotInMyBed The campaign humorously targets millennials whose lives revolve around ex...

New probe that mimics coronavirus may speed up drug discovery, say scientists

Scientists have developed a new tool that mimics how the novel coronavirus which causes COVID-19 enters and infects cells, an advance that could potentially speed up the search for treatments against the deadly disease. The novel tool, desc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020