Left Menu
Development News Edition

Italy's bond yields hold near 7-month lows as Salvini falls short

The closely-watched 10-year yield gap over safe-haven Germany hovered around 143 basis points, having tightened to one-month lows late the previous session. "The overall result of the regional elections in Italy is a clear positive and puts political risk in the back seat for the next few weeks, in our view," analysts at UniCredit said in a note.

Reuters | Updated: 22-09-2020 12:55 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 12:52 IST
Italy's bond yields hold near 7-month lows as Salvini falls short
Representative image

Italy's borrowing costs fell on Tuesday towards their lowest levels in seven months on a perceived reduction in political risk as right-wing opposition leader Matteo Salvini failed to make the breakthroughs he had hoped for in regional elections. The results of the Sept. 20-21 vote, released late on Monday, were a boost to the fragile coalition government which is battling with the economic slump sparked by the coronavirus.

Italy's 10-year bond yield was last down 2.5 basis points at 0.92%, hovering near a seven-month low touched on Monday at 0.90%. The closely-watched 10-year yield gap over safe-haven Germany hovered around 143 basis points, having tightened to one-month lows late the previous session.

"The overall result of the regional elections in Italy is a clear positive and puts political risk in the back seat for the next few weeks, in our view," analysts at UniCredit said in a note. New supply from Germany and the Netherlands later this session put some upward pressure on bond yields elsewhere in the single-currency bloc.

Germany is scheduled to sell five billion euros of two-year bonds and the Netherlands is due to auction a new 30-year bond. Still, any selling pressure in European bonds was largely offset by demand for safe-haven assets in the face of growing concern about a rise in coronavirus cases in Europe.

Germany's benchmark 10-year bond yield was steady at -0.52% , not far off Monday's six-week low of -0.54%. "The virus picture has become much more negative in the global north, renewing risk of lockdowns, and cementing the reality that this is a situation that will continue to dog businesses and economies into the longer-term," said Mizuho rates strategist Henry Occleston.

Dovish comments from the European Central Bank have also supported euro area bond markets, with ECB chief Christine Lagarde saying on Monday the bank is attentive to euro strength. Investors' expectations for an ECB rate cut next year have risen in recent sessions, with money markets now fully pricing in a 10 bps rate reduction by July next year.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-Deutsche Bank to close 20% of domestic branches in coronavirus shift

Deutsche Bank plans to shutter one in five branches in its home market in Germany as it seeks to save costs and capitalise on the changing habits of customers during the coronavirus pandemic, an executive said. Philipp Gossow, who oversees ...

FTSE flat, mid caps hit as PM readies new restrictions

Londons FTSE 100 struggled to recover from its worst sell-off in three months on Tuesday, and domestically-focused mid-cap stocks fell, as investors awaited details of new curbs that will deliver another blow to Britains coronavirus-weakene...

Russia to register second COVID-19 vaccine by Oct. 15 -TASS

Russia expects to register a second potential vaccine against COVID-19 by Oct. 15, the TASS news agency cited Russian consumer safety watchdog Rospotrebnadzor as saying on Tuesday.The vaccine has been developed by Siberias Vector Institute,...

INS Viraat arrives at Alang in Gujarat for dismantling

INS Viraat, the worlds longest-serving warship that was decommissioned by the Indian Navy three years ago, has arrived off the Alang coast in Gujarat for dismantling, an official said on Tuesday. The aircraft carrier began its final journey...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020