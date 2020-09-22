Left Menu
Development News Edition

TikTok removes over 104 mln videos in first-half for violating guidelines

ByteDance-owned short-video app TikTok said on Tuesday it removed over 104 million videos from its platform globally in the first half of the year for violating guidelines or terms of service. "Of those videos, we found and removed 96.4% of videos before a user reported them, and 90.3% were removed before they received any views," TikTok said in a transparency report.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-09-2020 13:54 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 13:36 IST
TikTok removes over 104 mln videos in first-half for violating guidelines
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

ByteDance-owned short-video app TikTok said on Tuesday it removed over 104 million videos from its platform globally in the first half of the year for violating guidelines or terms of service.

"Of those videos, we found and removed 96.4% of videos before a user reported them, and 90.3% were removed before they received any views," TikTok said in a transparency report. (https://bit.ly/3iTy0vl) TikTok started fact-checking programs in the first-half of the year to verify content related to the novel coronavirus and elections.

The report comes at a time China's ByteDance has been racing to avoid a crackdown on TikTok after the U.S. Commerce Department said it would block new downloads and updates to the app. U.S. officials had expressed concern that personal data of as many as 100 million Americans that use the app was being passed on to China's Communist Party government.

The company said on Tuesday it got 1,768 requests for user data, with 290, or 16.4%, of those from U.S. law enforcement agencies.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Over 1 lakh COVID-19 recoveries recorded in last 24 hours: Health Ministry

India has registered over 1 lakh COVID-19 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the highest number of single-day recoveries, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare MoHFW informed on Tuesday. According to a MoHFW statement, the total number of...

Cycling thrown into fresh turmoil with Tour doping investigation

Cycling has been thrown into fresh turmoil after French judicial authorities opened a preliminary investigation into potential doping at French team Arkea-Samsic on Monday, a day after the Tour de France ended in Paris.Two people had been t...

FACTBOX-EU divisions over migration to resurface under new plan

The European Unions executive will make new proposals on Wednesday on collectively managing immigration, an issue that has damaged the unity of its 27 member states in recent years.Masterminded by Germany, the plan aims to step up returns -...

InsuranceDekho to get USD 20 mn funding from GirnarSoft

InsuranceDekho on Tuesday said GirnarSoft has committed USD 20 million around Rs 147 crore investment in the company. InsuranceDekho, an omni channel insurance platform, is a subsidiary of GirnarSoft. The funds will be invested in brand...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020