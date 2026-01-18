Tragic Blaze Engulfs Karachi's Major Shopping Mall
A devastating fire engulfed a multistory shopping mall in Karachi, resulting in at least three deaths and injuring several others. Firefighters battled the blaze fueled by stored goods. With many buildings lacking proper fire prevention systems, the incident underscores ongoing safety challenges in urban Pakistan.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 18-01-2026 03:32 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 03:32 IST
- Country:
- Pakistan
A massive blaze swept through Karachi's Gul Plaza shopping mall, leaving at least three dead and injuring roughly a dozen others, authorities confirmed late Saturday night.
Emergency services responded promptly, but the fire spread rapidly, fueled by garments and plastics. Many shops were closed for the night, limiting casualties.
The cause remains undetermined, highlighting the lack of fire safety protocols in the region. Efforts to control the flames were broadcast across media, as thick smoke enveloped the vicinity.
(With inputs from agencies.)