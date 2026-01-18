Tragic Blaze Engulfs Karachi's Major Shopping Mall

A massive blaze swept through Karachi's Gul Plaza shopping mall, leaving at least three dead and injuring roughly a dozen others, authorities confirmed late Saturday night.

Emergency services responded promptly, but the fire spread rapidly, fueled by garments and plastics. Many shops were closed for the night, limiting casualties.

The cause remains undetermined, highlighting the lack of fire safety protocols in the region. Efforts to control the flames were broadcast across media, as thick smoke enveloped the vicinity.

(With inputs from agencies.)