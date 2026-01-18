Minnesota Tensions Escalate As Anti-ICE Protesters Rally Against Far-Right Activists
Anti-ICE protesters in Minneapolis clashed with far-right activists in a tense standoff. Sparked by local tensions and exacerbated by political actions, the rallies were fueled by recent federal immigration enforcement activities and the killing of Renee Good, leading to heightened unrest in the city.
In Minneapolis, a significant anti-ICE demonstration clashed with a small group of far-right activists, sparking heightened tensions in a city still grieving the recent killing of Renee Good by a federal immigration agent. The confrontation unfolded in a neighborhood with a large immigrant population.
The anti-ICE protesters, numbering in the hundreds, rallied near City Hall, voicing their opposition to the presence of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Border Patrol agents in Minneapolis. As the protest escalated, they forced the far-right group out of the area, resulting in several heated exchanges.
Organized by the People's Action Coalition Against Trump, the counter-protest followed remarks and actions by the administration perceived as targeting Minnesota's Somali community. The standoff draws attention to the broader national debate on immigration enforcement and racial tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Minneapolis
- ICE
- protesters
- far-right
- activists
- immigrants
- Renee Good
- Tensions
- Trump
- Somali community
ALSO READ
Tensions Flare in Minneapolis as Anti-ICE Protesters Clash with Far-Right Activists
VHP Activists Protest Amid Allegations of Religious Conversion at KGMU
Death toll from crackdown on Iran protests jumps to at least 3,090, activists say, even as signs of normalcy return, reports AP.
Judge Shields Activists: Court Ruling Defends Academic Freedom
Activists Plead Not Guilty to Military Base Break-In