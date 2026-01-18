Minnesota Tensions Escalate As Anti-ICE Protesters Rally Against Far-Right Activists

In Minneapolis, a significant anti-ICE demonstration clashed with a small group of far-right activists, sparking heightened tensions in a city still grieving the recent killing of Renee Good by a federal immigration agent. The confrontation unfolded in a neighborhood with a large immigrant population.

The anti-ICE protesters, numbering in the hundreds, rallied near City Hall, voicing their opposition to the presence of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Border Patrol agents in Minneapolis. As the protest escalated, they forced the far-right group out of the area, resulting in several heated exchanges.

Organized by the People's Action Coalition Against Trump, the counter-protest followed remarks and actions by the administration perceived as targeting Minnesota's Somali community. The standoff draws attention to the broader national debate on immigration enforcement and racial tensions.

