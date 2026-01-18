Left Menu

EU Laments Tariff Threats Over Greenland Saga

EU leaders warned of a dire 'downward spiral' following U.S. President Trump's tariff threats linked to buying Greenland. The tariffs risk transatlantic relations and may benefit adversaries like China and Russia. The EU will convene to discuss responses to safeguard its sovereignty and shared prosperity.

Updated: 18-01-2026 03:25 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 03:25 IST
European Union leaders issued a cautionary statement on Saturday, highlighting a 'dangerous downward spiral' as U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to impose high tariffs on European allies. The unprecedented move is linked to Trump's ambition to purchase Greenland.

In a unified front, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU Council President Antonio Costa emphasized that these tariffs could undermine the robust transatlantic relationship, urging cohesion in maintaining Europe's sovereignty. Kaja Kallas, the bloc's top diplomat, stressed that such tariffs could distract the EU from focusing on its critical mission to end Russia's war in Ukraine.

Concerns were raised that adversaries such as China and Russia might leverage these divisions to their advantage. EU ambassadors plan to meet urgently on Sunday to strategize their collective response to the proposed tariffs potentially affecting prosperity on both sides of the Atlantic.

