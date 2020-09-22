Left Menu
Development News Edition

EMERGING MARKETS-EM stocks recover, Hungarian forint slips on fears of GDP downgrade

Emerging market stocks recovered some ground on Monday following the prior session's sharp sell-off, while the Hungarian forint held near five-month lows versus the euro ahead of a likely downgrade to the country's GDP forecast by the central bank.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 22-09-2020 14:36 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 14:25 IST
EMERGING MARKETS-EM stocks recover, Hungarian forint slips on fears of GDP downgrade
Representative image Image Credit: Piqsels

Emerging market stocks recovered some ground on Monday following the prior session's sharp sell-off, while the Hungarian forint held near five-month lows versus the euro ahead of a likely downgrade to the country's GDP forecast by the central bank. The forint fell 0.2% against the euro ahead of an interest rate decision at 1200 GMT. The Hungarian central bank is expected to stand pat as higher-than-expected inflation limited room for further meaningful stimulus for the sagging economy.

The central bank will publish its new economic projections an hour later. "The Hungarian economy saw the CEE region's biggest lockdown-induced hit in Q2, with this likely to result in significant downward revisions to the central bank's growth forecast," said Marek Drimal at Societe Generale in London.

"This is in line with the developments in CEE, with domestic demand having recovered swiftly after the lockdowns ended amid continuing supply-side issues." Central European currencies have been under pressure recently as the region reported some of the fastest-rising COVID-19 infection rates in Europe.

The Polish zloty slid 0.1% versus the euro on Tuesday while the Czech crown weakened 0.2% against the common currency, both trading at four-month lows. Turkey's lira hit a new record low against a firmer dollar as investors weighed whether the central bank would hike rates at its meeting on Thursday to stem the decline.

While most economists in a Reuters poll did not expect the central bank to formally hike its policy rate, they predicted it would continue backdoor steps to tighten money supply. The South African rand retreated for a second day after hitting a six-month high last week.

The Russian rouble bucked the trend, rising 0.4% against the dollar after hitting a four-year low against the euro on Monday as oil prices tumbled. Sberbank, Russia's largest lender, said the labour market is seeing a gradual recovery from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic because people are being hired at lower salaries.

Developing world stock indexes recovered slightly after suffering sharp falls on Monday as fears of coronavirus-related business shutdowns in the UK cast a shadow on a fragile global economic recovery. Leading gains were Russia's dollar-denominated and rouble-based indexes, adding about 0.8% each. Turkey's stocks rose 0.5%.

For TOP NEWS across emerging markets For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see

For TURKISH market report, see For RUSSIAN market report, see

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

New Zealand's Ardern seen cruising to victory as election contest heats up

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is on course for a historic election win next month, an opinion poll showed on Tuesday, as New Zealanders cheered her success in containing the novel coronavirus. The 1News-Colmar Brunton poll showed support fo...

During Trump's India visit there was no requirement of COVID-19 test: Muraleedharan

During US President Donal Trumps India visit in February this year there was no requirement of mandatory COVID-19 test for travellers from foreign countries as the disease was not given pandemic status at that time, said V Muraleedharan, Mi...

Delhi HC stays trial court order restraining publication of book on Asaram Bapu's conviction

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday set aside a trial court order restraining the publication of a book that claims to be the true story behind the conviction of self-styled godman Asaram Bapu, who is serving a life sentence in a rape case. A s...

As cash flees Macau junkets, gambling hub faces long odds of quick recovery

Fears China is broadening a crackdown on offshore gambling has sparked a rush to withdraw billions of dollars from the worlds biggest gambling hub Macau, threatening a recovery in the coronavirus-stricken economy, executives say.An unpreced...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020