Binswanger partners with ANAROCK to offer focused industrial realty services

US-based Binswanger Commercial Real Estate Services and ANAROCK Group have partnered to offer boutique advisory, brokerage, and transaction services on industrial real estate opportunities between India, USA, and other global markets.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 22-09-2020 15:15 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 15:15 IST
Binswanger partners with ANAROCK. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] September 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): US-based Binswanger Commercial Real Estate Services and ANAROCK Group have partnered to offer boutique advisory, brokerage, and transaction services on industrial real estate opportunities between India, USA, and other global markets. The objective of this collaboration is to offer innovative solutions, property purchase and leasing strategies, development consultancy, and investment advice for industrial and logistics, thereby enabling cross-border synergies between Indian and US-based Industrial corporations.

This partnership will leverage ANAROCK's matchless India presence and Binswanger's relationships with industrial clients in high-value geographies such as North and South America, and other global markets. The partnership also proposes to tap into a growing data center market to facilitate global hyper-scalers and ramp up their digital infrastructure initiatives across India in line with the vision of the Government of India.

"Manufacturing is the strongest common denominator among developed and developing nations, irrespective of other economic indicators," said Jeff Binswanger, Managing Partner, Binswanger. "Many of our US-based clients doing international business are eager to expand or explore opportunities in India. We are excited to partner with ANAROCK Group, India's pre-eminent real estate services company, to open up cross-border channels in industrial real estate," added Jeff.

"The Government of India's thrust on self-dependence and local manufacturing has led to increased activity amongst international industrial units such as electronics, solar, chemicals, to name a few to ramp up capacities in India. Further, there is a growing trend amongst high export industries such as Indian Pharma to look at expansion to the US and other countries," said Anuj Puri, Chairman, ANAROCK Group. "Binswanger has extensive experience over the past 90 years in industrial real estate having worked with over half of the Fortune 500 companies. Coupled with ANAROCK's industry-defining relationships and reach in India, this is a winning combination. Industrial real estate is a global phenomenon that must not be limited by borders," added Anuj.

ANAROCK leverages its innovative business model and user-friendly technology platform, to provide holistic service offerings across residential, retail, commercial, investment banking, industrial, hospitality, land, consulting, and real estate technology solutions. Binswanger specializes in the disposition of unique real estate assets such as corporate headquarters and industrial spaces in manufacturing, distribution, specialized chemicals, biotech, life sciences, microchip manufacturing, and other technical facilities.

Binswanger, a global leader in full-service commercial real estate, has been helping its clients realize their full real estate potential since 1931. Founded by real estate innovator and pioneer, Frank Binswanger Sr, the company operates with the understanding that real estate has the ability to strengthen businesses and transform communities.

The company offers a variety of services benefitting both owners and occupiers including global real estate brokerage, location consulting, investment sales, tenant representation, corporate advisory, strategic consulting, and a variety of management services. Having worked with more than half of the Fortune 500, the employee-owned company has long been known as the industry leader in the acquisition and disposition of industrial and commercial facilities around the globe.

For more information, please visit www.binswanger.com. ANAROCK is India's leading independent real estate services company, chaired by Anuj Puri, with 14 offices across India and the Middle East, and 1800 plus experienced professionals.

The company has diversified interests across the real estate lifecycle and deploys its proprietary technology platform to accelerate marketing and sales. ANAROCK's services include residential broking & technology, retail (in partnership with Vindico), commercial, investment banking, hospitality (via HVS ANAROCK), land services, industrial and logistics, investment management, research, strategic advisory & valuations, and project management services (in partnership with Mace).

The company has a unique business model, which is an amalgamation of traditional product sales supported by a modern technology platform with automated analysis and reporting tools. This offers timely solutions to its clients while delivering financially favorable and efficient results. Within a period of three years, ANAROCK has become the fastest-growing real estate company in India. Our assurance of consistent ethical dealing with clients and partners reflects our motto - Values Over Value.

For more information, please visit www.anarock.com. This story is provided by India NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

