Left Menu
Development News Edition

Israel expands economic aid to businesses and self-employed by $3 bln

Israel's cabinet has approved an extra 10.5-billion-shekel ($3-billion) aid package to help businesses and self-employed workers cope during a new nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19. The cabinet also authorised 10% salary reductions to members of parliament, the prime minister and other well paid government officials just before midnight on Monday.

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 22-09-2020 15:22 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 15:19 IST
Israel expands economic aid to businesses and self-employed by $3 bln
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@IMFNews)

Israel's cabinet has approved an extra 10.5-billion-shekel ($3-billion) aid package to help businesses and self-employed workers cope during a new nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The cabinet also authorised 10% salary reductions to members of parliament, the prime minister and other well paid government officials just before midnight on Monday. Israel has approved economic aid of some 140 billion shekels through 2022 -- 85 billion in 2020 alone -- but Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been criticised by businesses that say the funds have been slow to arrive.

Grants are slated to go to businesses whose revenue falls more than 25%, the Finance Ministry said. Israel entered a second lockdown on Friday at the onset of the Jewish holiday season and residents must stay mostly at home following a resurgence in coronavirus cases. In the past week, new infections have exceeded 5,000 on some days.

The economy is still reeling from the first lockdown in March and April. The economy shrank an annualised 29% in the second quarter from the prior three months. The jobless rate, including those on unpaid leave, stands above 11%, according to the statistics bureau. A contraction of up to 7% is forecast for 2020.

Bank of Israel Governor Amir Yaron, who criticised some of the earlier fiscal steps, told cabinet ministers the latest COVID-19 increase was harming economic activity and that he backed the latest aid as it gives employers incentives to retain workers. "The new morbidity wave in which we find ourselves is having a detrimental impact on economic activity and on employment," Yaron said.

The latest plan "is an important and helpful step that will assist businesses in getting through the closure and being prepared to increase their activity and employment once the morbidity levels subside," he said. ($1 = 3.4566 shekels)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Report finds 'abundant' supply of illicit drugs in EU

Illicit drugs are increasingly available in the European Union, where there is now an abundant supply, the blocs drug monitoring agency said in a report published on Tuesday. The agency highlighted cocaine as a growing problem. Its purity i...

Delhi HC stays trial court order restraining publication of book on Asaram Bapu's conviction

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday set aside a trial court order restraining the publication of a book that claims to be the true story behind the conviction of self-styled godman Asaram Bapu, who is serving a life sentence in a rape case. A s...

Supreme Court vacancy becomes rallying cry in final stretch of U.S. race

Donald Trumps campaign has begun selling Fill That Seat t-shirts while his Republican Party talks up the U.S. presidents record of picking rule of law jurists.Democrats are telling voters that the choice of a conservative for the countrys h...

New Zealand's Ardern seen cruising to victory as election contest heats up

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is on course for a historic election win next month, an opinion poll showed on Tuesday, as New Zealanders cheered her success in containing the novel coronavirus. The 1News-Colmar Brunton poll showed support fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020