Left Menu
Development News Edition

Italy bond yields tumble as Salvini falls short

. "This limits concern over the longevity of the often fractious ruling partnership between the 5-Star Movement and the Democratic Party," said Richard McGuire, head of rates at Rabobank in London, referring to the regional elections. New supply from Germany and the Netherlands this session put some upward pressure on bond yields elsewhere in the euro area.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 22-09-2020 15:34 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 15:31 IST
Italy bond yields tumble as Salvini falls short
Representative Image Image Credit: Piqsels

Italy's borrowing costs tumbled to multi-month lows on Tuesday on a perceived reduction in political risk as right-wing opposition leader Matteo Salvini failed to make the breakthroughs he had hoped for in regional elections. The results of the Sept. 20-21 vote, released late on Monday, were a boost to the fragile coalition government which is battling with the economic slump sparked by the coronavirus.

Italy's 10-year bond yield fell 6 basis points to around 0.88%, its lowest level since February. It was poised for its biggest one-day fall in almost three weeks. Five-year Italian bonds yields tumbled 6 bps also, to 0.26% , the lowest since early March, 30-year yields fell to their lowest since 2015 at around 1.82% and 50-year yields hit a fresh record low at around 2.07%.

The closely-watched 10-year yield gap over safe-haven Germany was its tightest since February at around 140 bps. . "This limits concern over the longevity of the often fractious ruling partnership between the 5-Star Movement and the Democratic Party," said Richard McGuire, head of rates at Rabobank in London, referring to the regional elections.

New supply from Germany and the Netherlands this session put some upward pressure on bond yields elsewhere in the euro area. Germany sold more than four billion euros of two-year bonds and the Netherlands was selling a new 30-year bond.

Still, selling pressure in European bonds was largely offset by demand for safe-haven assets in the face of growing concern about a rise in coronavirus cases in Europe. Germany's benchmark 10-year bond yield was marginally higher on the day at -0.52%, keeping Monday's six-week low of -0.54% in sight.

"The virus picture has become much more negative in the global north, renewing risk of lockdowns, and cementing the reality that this is a situation that will continue to dog businesses and economies into the longer-term," said Mizuho rates strategist Henry Occleston. Dovish comments from the European Central Bank have also supported bond markets, with ECB chief Christine Lagarde saying on Monday the bank is attentive to euro strength.

Investors' expectations for an ECB rate cut next year have risen in recent sessions, with money markets now fully pricing in a 10 bps rate reduction by July 2021. "The thinking is that something will have to give at some point if the euro does not reverse course - hence, the speculation over a depo rate cut, which is commonly seen as the most effective policy response in terms of currency management," said Rabobank's McGuire.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Report finds 'abundant' supply of illicit drugs in EU

Illicit drugs are increasingly available in the European Union, where there is now an abundant supply, the blocs drug monitoring agency said in a report published on Tuesday. The agency highlighted cocaine as a growing problem. Its purity i...

Delhi HC stays trial court order restraining publication of book on Asaram Bapu's conviction

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday set aside a trial court order restraining the publication of a book that claims to be the true story behind the conviction of self-styled godman Asaram Bapu, who is serving a life sentence in a rape case. A s...

Supreme Court vacancy becomes rallying cry in final stretch of U.S. race

Donald Trumps campaign has begun selling Fill That Seat t-shirts while his Republican Party talks up the U.S. presidents record of picking rule of law jurists.Democrats are telling voters that the choice of a conservative for the countrys h...

New Zealand's Ardern seen cruising to victory as election contest heats up

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is on course for a historic election win next month, an opinion poll showed on Tuesday, as New Zealanders cheered her success in containing the novel coronavirus. The 1News-Colmar Brunton poll showed support fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020