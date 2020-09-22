Left Menu
NCRP lodged 13,244 complaints related to sexually explicit content from Mar 1 to Sep 18: Govt

In a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha, the minister also said the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) received 420 complaints of child sexual abuse from March 1 to August 31 via online portals, helplines and other media. "As reported by National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), the total number of child pornography/rape and gang rape complaints lodged in the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP) from 01.03.2020 to 18.09.2020 is 13,244," Irani said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-09-2020 16:13 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 16:13 IST
A total of 13,244 complaints regarding content related to child pornography, rape and gang rape were lodged by the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal from March 1 to September 18, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani told Parliament on Tuesday. In a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha, the minister also said the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) received 420 complaints of child sexual abuse from March 1 to August 31 via online portals, helplines and other media.

"As reported by National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), the total number of child pornography/rape and gang rape complaints lodged in the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP) from 01.03.2020 to 18.09.2020 is 13,244," Irani said. The Childline India Foundation (CIF) received 3,941 calls regarding child sexual abuse cases from March 1 till September 15, she said.

In a written reply to another question, Irani shared the National Commission for Women's (NCW) data on crimes against women. According to the data, the NCW received 4,350 complaints of domestic violence between March 1 and September 20, while the total number of complaints of crime against women stood at 13,410.

In March, 298 complaints of domestic violence and a total of 1,347 complaints were received. In April, the commission received 315 complaints of domestic violence and a total of 800 complaints. In May, 393 complaints of domestic violence and a total of 1,500 complaints were received, while in June, the commission received 461 complaints of domestic violence and a total of 2,043 complaints.

In July, 660 complaints of domestic violence and a total of 2,914 complaints were received. In August, the commission received 537 complaints of domestic violence and a total of 2,128 complaints. Till September 20, the commission received 243 complaints of domestic violence and a total of 1,235 complaints.

In addition to handling complaints received through regular modes, the NCW has also launched a WhatsApp number, 7217735372, in April for reporting domestic violence cases. It has received 1,443 complaints till now, Irani said..

