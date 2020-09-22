Left Menu
Development News Edition

NSE, SGX sign pact on Connect model to deepen liquidity of Nifty products in GIFT City

"The connect will broaden the international and domestic participant base and further strengthen the capital market ecosystem in GIFT city resulting in more broad based development across asset classes and capital raising activity," he added. Injeti Srinivas, chairman of International Financial Services Centres Authority, ( IFSC Authority), said the NSE-SGX Connect for funneling trading in Nifty Products at SGX to GIFT IFSC is an important joint financial market initiative by India and Singapore.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-09-2020 16:53 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 16:44 IST
NSE, SGX sign pact on Connect model to deepen liquidity of Nifty products in GIFT City
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Leading bourse NSE and Singapore Exchange (SGX) have entered into a formal agreement to cement the key terms for operationalising the NSE IFSC-SGX Connect, a move that will deepen liquidity in Nifty products, the Indian bourse said on Tuesday. The NSE International Financial Service Centre (IFSC)-SGX Connect aims to bring together the trading of Nifty products to Gujarat International Finance Tech-City (GIFT) and create a larger pool of liquidity, comprising international and home market participants.

In addition, NSE and SGX will withdraw the arbitration proceedings, the Indian exchange said in a statement. The two exchanges have recently received further regulatory clarifications from the relevant authorities on the implementation of the Connect, since receiving consent from their respective statutory regulators on the proposed Connect model last year.

Both exchanges will continue to work with key stakeholders to develop the infrastructure for the Connect and ensure member readiness prior to its implementation. "Building connectivity across international platforms in Singapore and India will facilitate unfettered access for global market participants, and in turn enhance investments and capital market flows between India and the world,"said Loh Boon Chye, Chief Executive Officer of SGX.

"We deeply appreciate the continued support provided by the government and regulatory authorities in India and Singapore. We look forward to broadening participation and deepening liquidity in Nifty products for international participants, as part of the growth of GIFT City," he added. Vikram Limaye, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of NSE said this Connect is one of the key developments for the integration of GIFT City ecosystem with the international financial markets.

According to him, it would lead to development of vibrant and liquid markets for India access products at GIFT City with the ease of access to international investors. "The connect will broaden the international and domestic participant base and further strengthen the capital market ecosystem in GIFT city resulting in more broad based development across asset classes and capital raising activity," he added.

Injeti Srinivas, chairman of International Financial Services Centres Authority, ( IFSC Authority), said the NSE-SGX Connect for funneling trading in Nifty Products at SGX to GIFT IFSC is an important joint financial market initiative by India and Singapore. This will certainly give a boost to the IFSC ecosystem and promote larger participation, he added.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Parts of UP receive light to moderate rainfall

Light to moderate rainfall occurred at a few places in eastern and western parts of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, the Meteorological department said. According to the MeT department, thunderstorm, accompanied with lightning, occurred at isolate...

Police raids house of Mukhtar Ansari’s aide in Lucknow

The house of an aide of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari was raided here on Tuesday and a pistol and some cartridges were seized from there, a police official saidOnce the action is over, we will share details about it, Additional ...

Broader global rebalancing incomplete without re-emergence of Africa: India

Any broader global rebalancing is incomplete without the genuine re-emergence of Africa, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Tuesday as he outlined Indias strong commitment in supporting the continent in its development journey. ...

Rapper DaBaby sued over Beverly Hills hotel fight

American rapper DaBaby is facing a lawsuit over his Christmas hotel beatdown. Page Six quoted TMZ as saying that the 28-year-old rapper is facing a lawsuit by Cris Pocasangre for assault, battery, infliction of emotional distress and other ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020