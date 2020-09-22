Left Menu
Development News Edition

Guru11 is reinventing the Realtime gaming industry

Sports Gaming was trending lately but now since the Realtime gaming has started on Android & iOS devices, sports have very much picked up quickly. With the onset of the IPL 2020, Fantasy sports enthusiasts are all set to be part of the sports festivities.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-09-2020 17:06 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 17:06 IST
Guru11 is reinventing the Realtime gaming industry
Guru11 . Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], September 22 (ANI/Digpu): Sports Gaming was trending lately but now since the Realtime gaming has started on Android & iOS devices, sports have very much picked up quickly. With the onset of the IPL 2020, Fantasy sports enthusiasts are all set to be part of the sports festivities. Fantasy sports are the online games based on sports played Realtime on the fields such as Cricket, Football, NBA, Basket Ball, Kabaddi among other games played between teams. These games are played in rooms that can be joined for free or a small amount of ticket.

Once joined, the user is allowed to join the rooms which are created by the Gaming Application and they can start to select players from two different teams with the credits given in to their account. There is of course, a commission charged by such Fantasy sports games. Every other application charge around 12-24 per cent commission that leaves users with very less chances of winning. However, Guru11 charges the lowest commission for themselves. The app environment allows users to get more chances to play and to create teams which increases their chances of winning games.

Among all the Fantasy Gaming applications in the industry, there is an application that started just a year ago. Guru11 has become one of the prominent names in the gaming industry owing to their low commission and user policies. The application is available on both Android and iOS. Guru 11 is backed by entrepreneur Smit Sonani having a strong history of business in various fields based in Surat, Gujarat. Along with him, Young entrepreneurs from different industries came up with an idea of Technology Company which give relevant solutions in the Technology industry.

In the Fantasy Sports market, Guru11 aims to bring multiple sports onboard in the coming time. They have made their infrastructure strong and have many tie-ups with the sportsmen in the pipeline. To download the Guru11 application for Android/iOS, visit their website.

This story is provided by Digpu. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Digpu)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Rapper DaBaby sued over Beverly Hills hotel fight

American rapper DaBaby is facing a lawsuit over his Christmas hotel beatdown. Page Six quoted TMZ as saying that the 28-year-old rapper is facing a lawsuit by Cris Pocasangre for assault, battery, infliction of emotional distress and other ...

Parts of UP receive light to moderate rainfall

Light to moderate rainfall occurred at a few places in eastern and western parts of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, the Meteorological department said. According to the MeT department, thunderstorm, accompanied with lightning, occurred at isolate...

Police raids house of Mukhtar Ansari’s aide in Lucknow

The house of an aide of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari was raided here on Tuesday and a pistol and some cartridges were seized from there, a police official saidOnce the action is over, we will share details about it, Additional ...

Broader global rebalancing incomplete without re-emergence of Africa: India

Any broader global rebalancing is incomplete without the genuine re-emergence of Africa, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Tuesday as he outlined Indias strong commitment in supporting the continent in its development journey. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020