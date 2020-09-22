Left Menu
Over Rs 56 cr assistance to states to sanitise public transport, bus terminals: Govt

Advisory was also issued on the importance of social distancing and minimising the travel numbers, he said. The minister said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued guidelines on disinfection of common public places including offices, which recommends use of 1 per cent sodium hypochlorite.

The government on Tuesday said it has provided financial assistance to the tune of Rs 56.32 crore to states for sanitising public transport buses and create awareness about COVID-19 pandemic and road safety. Ministry of Road Transport and Highways also issued advisories to all States/UTs from time to time to undertake all necessary steps to ensure sanitisation of seats, handles & bars in the public transport vehicles and hygiene and sanitisation at bus terminals/bus stops, Parliament was informed.

"State governments have been provided financial assistance of Rs 56.32 crores for undertaking activities for hygiene and sanitisation in public transport vehicles & bus terminals/stops and awareness/prevention campaign for COVID-19 and road safety," Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways V K Singh told Lok Sabha in reply to a query. States were also advised to display public health messages on public transport vehicles, bus terminals and the bus stops. Advisory was also issued on the importance of social distancing and minimising the travel numbers, he said.

The minister said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued guidelines on disinfection of common public places including offices, which recommends use of 1 per cent sodium hypochlorite. "Seventy per cent alcohol can be used to wipe down surfaces where the use of bleach is not suitable e.g. metal. The guidelines also recommend cleaning with soap and water prior to disinfection, if contact surface is visibly dirty," Singh said..

