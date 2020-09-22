Left Menu
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 22-09-2020 17:45 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 17:45 IST
WBTC introduces online recharge of smart cards

The West Bengal Transport Corporation (WBTC) has launched online recharge of smart cards for travelling in its buses, trams and ferries, its managing director Rajanvir Singh Kapur said here on Tuesday. More than 30,000 people are using smart cards to travel daily in and around Kolkata by WBTC transport facilities, he said.

Till now, passengers had to go to WBTC point of sale (POS) counters to recharge their smart cards, causing problems during the present COVID-19 situation. After a passenger buys a smart card from any of the 14 sales counters located in and around the city, he or she can recharge it online thereafter, Kapur said.

"The recharge amount can be from Rs 100 to Rs 1,500 in multiples of Rs 100 only and payment can be made through credit card, debit card or net banking," the WBTC managing director said. It can be done through the portal "www.onlinerecharge.wbtc.co.in", he said.

"As an incentive to online recharge facility users, an additional 10 per cent of the paid amount is topped up as a discount," he said..

