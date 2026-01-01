Trump Unveils Medical Details: A Look Into Presidential Fitness

President Donald Trump, in an interview with The Wall Street Journal, has disclosed that he underwent a CT scan instead of an MRI during a routine examination in October. The revelation came after initial ambiguity surrounding the procedure, which took place at Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre.

The examination was described by Trump as a preventative measure recommended by his physician, Navy Capt. Sean Barbabella. The doctor noted the scan was routine for men of Trump's age, meant to rule out cardiovascular issues. Despite initial concerns, results showed no abnormalities, yet the event stirred public discussion about his health.

Additional attention was drawn to Trump's health due to visible bruising and swelling, explained as chronic venous insufficiency, a common condition in older adults. Despite this, Trump shared he had plenty of energy, attributing it to his genetics, and maintained that the scrutiny over his health was unfounded.

(With inputs from agencies.)