Left Menu

Trump Unveils Medical Details: A Look Into Presidential Fitness

President Donald Trump discussed his health in an interview, revealing he had a CT scan, not an MRI, in October. The procedure at Walter Reed was part of a preventative screening. Trump's health has been scrutinized recently, especially regarding bruising and swelling, attributed to chronic venous insufficiency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 01-01-2026 22:08 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 22:08 IST
Trump Unveils Medical Details: A Look Into Presidential Fitness
President Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump, in an interview with The Wall Street Journal, has disclosed that he underwent a CT scan instead of an MRI during a routine examination in October. The revelation came after initial ambiguity surrounding the procedure, which took place at Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre.

The examination was described by Trump as a preventative measure recommended by his physician, Navy Capt. Sean Barbabella. The doctor noted the scan was routine for men of Trump's age, meant to rule out cardiovascular issues. Despite initial concerns, results showed no abnormalities, yet the event stirred public discussion about his health.

Additional attention was drawn to Trump's health due to visible bruising and swelling, explained as chronic venous insufficiency, a common condition in older adults. Despite this, Trump shared he had plenty of energy, attributing it to his genetics, and maintained that the scrutiny over his health was unfounded.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Firm Stand: U.S. Oil Embargo on Venezuela

Trump's Firm Stand: U.S. Oil Embargo on Venezuela

 Global
2
Historic U.S. Intervention in Venezuela: A Bold Move by Trump

Historic U.S. Intervention in Venezuela: A Bold Move by Trump

 Global
3
BJP's Commitment to Values and Public Service

BJP's Commitment to Values and Public Service

 India
4
Stunning Capture: US Nabs Maduro in Bold Move

Stunning Capture: US Nabs Maduro in Bold Move

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social and economic barriers slow smart farming adoption

How sustainable finance turns climate policy into real emission cuts

How edge-enabled IoT and AI are transforming real-time water monitoring

Traditional cyber defenses cannot match AI-powered threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026