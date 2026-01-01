Left Menu

Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor Takes Helm as IAF's Vice Chief

Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor has been appointed as the Indian Air Force's Vice Chief of Air Staff, following the retirement of Air Marshal Narmdeshwar Tiwari. Kapoor, a seasoned pilot with over 3,400 flying hours, has held numerous command and staff positions during his 39-year military career.

Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor Takes Helm as IAF's Vice Chief
Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor has officially taken over the role of Vice Chief of Air Staff, Indian Air Force (IAF), succeeding the retired Air Marshal Narmdeshwar Tiwari, who devoted four decades to national service. Kapoor brings a wealth of experience, having logged more than 3,400 flying hours on combat and trainer aircraft.

With an illustrious career since his commissioning in December 1986, Kapoor has held various leadership roles, including commanding fighter squadrons and air bases. He is recognized for his significant contributions to the IAF, including advancing training programs and serving in key strategic positions.

In acknowledgment of his distinguished service, Kapoor has received several military honors, such as the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal. His appointment marks another chapter in the broad careers within the IAF's leadership, with a continued focus on excellence and dedication to national defense.

(With inputs from agencies.)

