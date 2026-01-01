Chhattisgarh's New Rest Houses: A Haven for Patient Families
Chhattisgarh's government and Sevadhan Arogya Foundation have signed an MoU to build rest houses for families of patients in medical colleges. This collaboration promises safe, affordable accommodation with amenities like security and food, enhancing the overall healthcare experience for families accompanying their loved ones.
In a significant move to aid families of patients seeking treatment, the Chhattisgarh medical education department has partnered with the Sevadhan Arogya Foundation to construct well-equipped 'rest houses' near government medical college hospitals.
The collaboration was formalized with a memorandum of understanding signed in the presence of key state officials, including Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai. These rest houses will provide families with a secure, clean, and dignified living environment, addressing the long-standing issue of accommodation for those accompanying patients from remote areas.
This initiative highlights that healthcare extends beyond medical treatment, emphasizing the comfort and support of patient families. It marks a step towards more humane infrastructure in healthcare, ensuring mental relief for families and enhancing patient care integration within Chhattisgarh's medical colleges.
