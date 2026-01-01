Chhattisgarh's New Rest Houses: A Haven for Patient Families

In a significant move to aid families of patients seeking treatment, the Chhattisgarh medical education department has partnered with the Sevadhan Arogya Foundation to construct well-equipped 'rest houses' near government medical college hospitals.

The collaboration was formalized with a memorandum of understanding signed in the presence of key state officials, including Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai. These rest houses will provide families with a secure, clean, and dignified living environment, addressing the long-standing issue of accommodation for those accompanying patients from remote areas.

This initiative highlights that healthcare extends beyond medical treatment, emphasizing the comfort and support of patient families. It marks a step towards more humane infrastructure in healthcare, ensuring mental relief for families and enhancing patient care integration within Chhattisgarh's medical colleges.

(With inputs from agencies.)