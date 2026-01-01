New Year's Eve Tragedy: Attack on Informal Miners in Northern Peru

An attack on informal miners in northern Peru on New Year's Eve resulted in at least three deaths, with seven more individuals reported missing. Local authorities have attributed this tragic event to the ongoing violence targeting small-scale gold miners in the region.

Pataz Mayor Aldo Marino revealed the attack occurred in La Libertad's district, further intensifying fears about the escalating influence of criminal gangs in the area. These gangs are reportedly aiming to strengthen their control, leading to a surge in deadly assaults.

Police had previously reported 13 miners killed in similar attacks in the same district last year, signifying a worrying pattern of gang-related violence as they seek dominance over mining operations in the Andean nation.