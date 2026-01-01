New Year's Eve Tragedy: Attack on Informal Miners in Northern Peru
In Northern Peru, an attack on New Year's Eve claimed at least three lives with seven people missing, according to a local mayor. This incident is part of a series of violent acts targeting small-scale gold miners, raising concerns about criminal gangs expanding their influence in the region.
- Country:
- Peru
An attack on informal miners in northern Peru on New Year's Eve resulted in at least three deaths, with seven more individuals reported missing. Local authorities have attributed this tragic event to the ongoing violence targeting small-scale gold miners in the region.
Pataz Mayor Aldo Marino revealed the attack occurred in La Libertad's district, further intensifying fears about the escalating influence of criminal gangs in the area. These gangs are reportedly aiming to strengthen their control, leading to a surge in deadly assaults.
Police had previously reported 13 miners killed in similar attacks in the same district last year, signifying a worrying pattern of gang-related violence as they seek dominance over mining operations in the Andean nation.
- READ MORE ON:
- Peru
- mining
- attack
- violence
- Pataz
- La Libertad
- New Year's Eve
- criminal gangs
- gold miners
- missing
ALSO READ
Gurugram Police Officers Suspended After VIP Car Crash Incident on New Year's Eve
Tragic New Year's Eve: Deadly Celebration in Swiss Alpine Bar
Gurugram's New Year's Eve: A Night of Safe Celebrations and Surprising Skirmishes
Police Officer's New Year's Eve Crash Sparks Investigation
Tragedy Strikes on New Year's Eve in Mandsaur: Jeweller Couple Killed Over Financial Dispute