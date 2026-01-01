Contaminated Water Sparks Health Crisis in Indore
A laboratory test confirmed that a vomiting-diarrhoea outbreak in Indore, affecting over 1,400 people, was due to contaminated drinking water caused by a pipeline leakage. Authorities are inspecting the water system, and precautionary measures are being taken. An SOP will be issued to prevent future incidents.
- India
A laboratory test has identified contaminated drinking water as the cause of a vomiting-diarrhoea outbreak in Indore, resulting in four fatalities and affecting over 1,400 people, officials confirmed on Thursday.
The report verified that the main water supply system in Madhya Pradesh's cleanest city has alarming vulnerabilities, triggered by a specific pipeline leakage in Bhagirathpura.
After inspections, clean water is being supplied under advisories. The state plans to introduce a standard operating procedure to avert further crises, following lessons learned from the present situation.
