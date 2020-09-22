Rs 199.87 cr released to AP so far by Centre to fight COVID-19

Amaravati, Sep 22 (PTI): The Centre so far released Rs 199.87 crore to Andhra Pradesh to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. Union Minister of State for Health Ashwini Kumar Choubey stated this in a written reply to Rajya Sabha member Parimal Nathwani, the MPs office said in a release here on Tuesday.

The Centre was yet to release another Rs 58.41 crore to the state towards coronavirus containment measures, the MP said. The Centre has also provided machines worth Rs 3.10 crore, including one CFX-96 Touch Real-Time PCR Detection System and seven Automated RNA Extraction Machines.

Under the "India COVID-19 Emergency Response and Health System Preparedness Package", the state had also received 1,70,722 RNA kits, 1,22,040 VTMs and 2,46,567 RT-PCR kits, all worth over Rs 16 crore, the release said. The Centre also sent 3,960 ventilators, 14.63 lakh N95 masks, 2.79 lakh PPE kits and 31.5 lakh HCQ tablets, the release said, quoting the Union Minister of State for Health.

PTI DBV APR RAVINDRANATH APR RAVINDRANATH.