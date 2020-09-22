Left Menu
Telangana seeks release of IGST dues immediately

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 22-09-2020 18:53 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 18:53 IST
Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Tuesday requested the IGST convener, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi to ensure that the Rs 2,641 crore IGST due to the State be released immediately. Rao attended the meeting of the Group of Ministers on Integrated Goods and Services Tax (IGST) headed by Modi via video conference, an official release said.

Minister Harish Rao asked Modi, convener of the IGST Group of Ministers, to recommend that IGST be paid to all states within a week. "The GST Council meeting will be held on October 5.It should be recommended to pay the IGST dues to the States before the meeting.

The states that are struggling financially with COVID-19 pandemic will be relieved to a great extent if these funds are released," the release said. Responding to the request, Modi said the GoM meeting will be held on October 1.

According to the release, Telangana and 16 other states are to get Rs 25,058 crore IGST funds due from 2018. PTI GDK BN WELCOME BN WELCOME

