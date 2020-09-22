Businessman Mistry's daughter loses Rs 90,000 in bank fraud

An unidentified person fraudulently withdrew Rs 90,000 from the bank account of 62- year-old daughter of billionaire businessman Pallonji Shapoorji Mistry, a police official said on Tuesday. An offence has been registered in connection with the cyber fraud at the Colaba Police Station in South Mumbai, he said.

The incident came to light in July when Jayesh Merchant (60), Mistry-led companys deputy general manager (accounts), received messages about withdrawal of the amount from the bank account on his mobile phone, the official said. The bank account belongs to Laila Rustom Jehangir, one of the two daughters of Mistry, a construction tycoon. Laila stays in Dubai and had authorised her father to manage the account on her behalf, the official said.

Mistry, in 2018, had authorised his company director Firoz Bhatena to oversee financial activities in the account. Bhatena, in turn, had entrusted the task to Merchant, he said.

Merchants mobile number was given to the bank for transaction alerts, the official said. Since the bank account was quite old, transactions were done only through cheques, he said.

After receiving messages about cash withdrawals, Merchant enquired with the bank, which informed him that Rs 90,000 had been taken out from the account in multiple transactions using a debit card, the official said. Merchant then lodged a complaint with the Colaba Police Station.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered under sections 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and also 66C (identity theft) and 66D (cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act against an unidentified person, he said, adding further probe was on.