Left Menu
Development News Edition

Businessman Mistry's daughter loses Rs 90,000 in bank fraud

An offence has been registered in connection with the cyber fraud at the Colaba Police Station in South Mumbai, he said. The incident came to light in July when Jayesh Merchant (60), Mistry-led companys deputy general manager (accounts), received messages about withdrawal of the amount from the bank account on his mobile phone, the official said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-09-2020 19:24 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 19:24 IST
Businessman Mistry's daughter loses Rs 90,000 in bank fraud

An unidentified person fraudulently withdrew Rs 90,000 from the bank account of 62- year-old daughter of billionaire businessman Pallonji Shapoorji Mistry, a police official said on Tuesday. An offence has been registered in connection with the cyber fraud at the Colaba Police Station in South Mumbai, he said.

The incident came to light in July when Jayesh Merchant (60), Mistry-led companys deputy general manager (accounts), received messages about withdrawal of the amount from the bank account on his mobile phone, the official said. The bank account belongs to Laila Rustom Jehangir, one of the two daughters of Mistry, a construction tycoon. Laila stays in Dubai and had authorised her father to manage the account on her behalf, the official said.

Mistry, in 2018, had authorised his company director Firoz Bhatena to oversee financial activities in the account. Bhatena, in turn, had entrusted the task to Merchant, he said.

Merchants mobile number was given to the bank for transaction alerts, the official said. Since the bank account was quite old, transactions were done only through cheques, he said.

After receiving messages about cash withdrawals, Merchant enquired with the bank, which informed him that Rs 90,000 had been taken out from the account in multiple transactions using a debit card, the official said. Merchant then lodged a complaint with the Colaba Police Station.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered under sections 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and also 66C (identity theft) and 66D (cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act against an unidentified person, he said, adding further probe was on. PTI DC RSY RSY

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

CBI, ED seeks early hearing in 2G scam case, say substantial judicial time consumed

The CBI and ED Tuesday said substantial judicial time of the Delhi High Court was consumed in hearing arguments in the 2G spectrum allocation case appeals challenging the acquittals of former telecom minister A Raja and others and it should...

SC restrains Shapoorji group, Mistry from pledging or transferring Tata Sons shares

The Supreme Court Tuesday restrained till October 28 Shapoorji Pallonji SP Group and Cyrus Mistry as also his investment firm from pledging or transferring their shares of Tata Sons Pvt Ltd TSPL. A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde al...

Romney OKs voting on court nominee, all but assures approval

Utah Republican Sen. Mitt Romney said Tuesday he supports voting to fill the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburgs seat on the Supreme Court, all but ensuring President Donald Trump has the backing needed to push the nomination over Democratic ...

In major reshuffle, 34 Haryana police officers transferred

In a major reshuffle, the Haryana government on Tuesday transferred 25 IPS and nine HPS officers from one place to another in the state with immediate effect, an official statement said here. The transferred officers include superintendents...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020