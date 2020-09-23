RedShield named as ‘Distinguished Vendor’ in TAG Cyber’s 2021 Security

RedShield, specialists in web application shielding, has been named as a 'Distinguished Vendor' in TAG Cyber's 2021 Security Annual.

Released today, the accolade in the Security Annual makes RedShield part of an elite industry collective supporting the democratization of cybersecurity research and advisory materials. Each distinguished vendor was selected by the TAG Cyber Analyst team, led by Dr Edward Amoroso, CEO of TAG Cyber.

Unlike many analysts and commercial publications which are gated and expensive, the TAG Cyber Security Annual brings world-class cybersecurity industry analysis – to everyone – for free enabling enterprise network teams, investors, entrepreneurs, reporters and boards to make informed decisions on cybersecurity.

Andy Prow, CEO of RedShield commented: "In the rush to digital transformation, protecting infrastructure has never been more important. Being part of a community of organisations helping to ensure that all businesses have the information and analysis they need to remain secure and continue to innovate is something we're really proud of. We're thrilled to recognised in TAG Cyber's work for the year ahead and to share our unique shielding technology with enterprises around the world."

Dr Edward Amoroso, CEO of TAG Cyber said: "We're excited to have RedShield as a part of our work in the coming year. Its approach to removing vulnerabilities in web applications without touching a single line of application code can help accelerate digital transformation without compromising on security and that's a problem that businesses are facing globally. We look forward to working with them this year and welcome Andy's and the team's support.